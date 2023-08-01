OCEAN — The first official practice of the football season is a special day for any program.
Croatan head coach Andrew Gurley likens it to “Christmas morning,” a culmination of all the work that went into summer workouts and a chance to see the entire group of nearly 80 players take the practice field.
“It’s a different feeling,” the sixth-year head coach said. “These guys have put in so much work all summer, but now the season is finally here. That first Friday night is right around the corner.”
The Cougars are coming off back-to-back 4-7 seasons while Gurley has a roster filled with players who have played key roles since their sophomore year and a talented incoming class of freshmen to bolster the jayvee squad.
Juniors Coleman Davis and Easton Taylor are back to split reps under center. Davis took the majority of snaps last season, completing 17 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
It’s no secret that Croatan runs an offense prioritizing the run, so Gurley isn’t necessarily looking for a slinger at signal-caller but rather a comfort in the pocket and a leadership presence in the huddle.
“They have both worked their butts off in the offseason, and it has shown throughout the summer,” he said. “They’ve grown physically but also mentally. They’re taking control of the huddle and are able to lead the guys a lot more comfortably.”
The Cougars graduated their top running back in Brayden Stephens who rushed for 1,601 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, and they return senior Josh Steffy who ran for 434 yards on a 4.5-yard average and scored three touchdowns.
“He (Steffy) is going to be a big piece for us on offense as a running back and on defense as a linebacker too,” Gurley said.
Playing both ways will be key for the Cougars, with Gurley planning on putting the best 11 guys on the field when possible. Davis and Taylor will both look to play in the defensive backfield.
Max Cardona will be another key piece on both sides of the ball. The senior will play at wideout and corner, where he excelled last season with three interceptions and 34 tackles.
“He came out last year as a junior, and we loved having him out there,” Gurley said. “His leadership role has grown tremendously. He’s like a coach on the field.”
There are a handful of defensive specialists on hand, too, such as senior Nate Boal who led the team in tackles each of the last two seasons and senior Landon Lewis who will play at defensive end instead of defensive back this fall.
“(Nate) has put on some weight and has grown a lot this offseason,” said Gurley. “We really like what he’s doing. (Landon) has also put on some muscle, put on some weight. He comes off the line really well, like lightning in a bottle.”
Gurley predicts big contributions from senior A.J. Pile on the defensive line and junior Weston Thomas at linebacker, as well as sophomores Christian Taylor and Jace Lee.
“We have a lot of competition out there,” Gurley said. “That only breeds success. They’re going to push each other, and starters are going to have earned their spots.”
Gurley reports his team is already in solid form after it held a pro-style mini camp on Thursday and Friday to end the summer session. A good dose of team bonding, film study and workouts served as a jumpstart into the regular season.
“It gave us a nice head start,” Gurley said. “These guys have already got the mental part down. Now we have more time to focus on installing plays and focusing on getting the little things right.”
The Cougars’ first regular season action will be at home on Friday, Aug. 18 against Washington. The rest of their nonconference schedule includes Pamlico County, East Carteret, East Duplin and Beddingfield.
East Duplin will be the toughest opponent on that list, coming off a 15-1 season in which the Panthers captured a 2A state title.
Croatan is still looking to take advantage of the realigned 3A Coastal Conference, having finished 2-3 in each of the last two seasons. Last fall saw a three-way split for first place among West Carteret, Richlands and White Oak.
This fall, Gurley will be joined by assistant coaches Chuck Colborn at offensive coordinator, Bobby Cieslak at defensive coordinator, Dave Boal coaching offensive line and linebackers, Jody Stouffer coaching defensive line and running backs, Johnathon Rigsby coaching offensive and defensive lines and Doug Baccoli coaching the jayvee squad with assistance from Patrick Ventre and Kip Rossi.
