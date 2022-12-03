DEEP RUN — The Croatan boys basketball team proved Tuesday a three-point win over South Lenoir to start the season was no accident.
The Cougars (3-1) defeated the Blue Devils 47-44 on the road. They previously won 59-56 at home in the season opener on Nov. 18.
There was one small difference in the rematch. Croatan was trailing by a point at halftime in the first contest, but on Tuesday, it led 29-20 at the break. It held a 12-point advantage going into the fourth quarter.
South Lenoir slipped to 0-3 with the loss.
Trey Jones led the scoring effort with 15 points. He shot 8-of-8 at the foul line and added three rebounds to his night.
Jadon Davidson also had a standout performance, finishing with 12 points on 57 percent shooting and going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also swiped five steals.
Jones and Davidson are both first-year Cougars. Jones transferred from West Carteret, and Davidson is a recent arrival from Colorado.
The Cougars gave little opportunity for second-chance points to the Blue Devils with 18 defensive rebounds. Jack Wilson led with seven total, followed by five from Luke Green. Green also had four blocks.
There was no scoring information available for the Blue Devils.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan............................... 13 16 12 6 - 47
South Lenoir.......................... 9 11 9 15 - 44
CROATAN (47) – Jones 15, Davidson 12, Green 7, Wilson 6, Martin 5, Boyette 2.
SOUTH LENOIR (44) – Not available.
