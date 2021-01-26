BEAUFORT — Ellie Fulcher ended last week on a high note, earning two gold medals at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference meet, receiving Swimmer of the Year award and learning she had been accepted to N.C. State.
“It was definitely interesting,” the East Carteret senior said. “Friday was a good day.”
Fulcher won the 50-meter freestyle in 28.66 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1:04. Those earned her the league Swimmer of the Year. She was waiting on those honors when she received even more good news.
“I got a Snapchat from a friend asking if I had checked my N.C. State application,” she said. “I checked it and saw I got in and leaned over to coach and told her, and the whole team starts cheering. People were staring because they didn’t know what was going on.”
After such a long and exhausting day, she didn’t have the energy to stop and celebrate on the way home from Marine Corps Air Station New River. Fulcher said she thinks she remembers eating a cupcake when she got to her Harkers Island home that night.
A busy schedule and late hours are nothing new to her. On Monday night, she had basketball practice from 4:30-5:30 p.m., hosted the radio show Youthpoints on The Talk Station, WTKF 107.1 FM from 6-7 p.m., then had swim practice from 7-8. She threw in a newspaper interview to cap the day.
“I’m actually having a good senior year,” Fulcher said. “It’s very relaxed. I honestly can’t complain. I’ve had a few busy weeks so far, but usually the busy weeks start in December, and they don’t end until March.”
A winter varsity double-dipper since her freshman year, playing both basketball and swimming for three solid months, this year has leveled out a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic amended schedule that has cut the basketball season down from 20-plus games to just 11 regular season contests.
“That has made a big difference,” Fulcher said.
She’s often asked which sport she most identifies with, and her answer is always the same.
“I play basketball because I love it, I swim because I am good at it,” she said.
Fulcher shines in the pool.
A week and a half ago, she set two school and personal records, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 24.93 and the 100-yard freestyle in 57.70. She held the previous 50 freestyle school mark of 26.26 set in her freshman year.
“It took me three years to break 26,” Fulcher said. “And then it took me just three months to break 25.”
Carlee Boyd, who graduated in 2015, held the previous 100 freestyle school record of 58.8.
While Fulcher thinks she may have maxed out her time in the 50, she’s looking for improvement in the 100.
“I still think I can go faster,” she said. “There is not a doubt in my mind.”
On the basketball court, she does the grunt work.
A 6-foot center and the lone senior on this season’s young squad, she averages 12.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks to go with 4.0 points. Last season, she averaged 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks to go with 4.0 points.
“I’m not a great basketball player,” said the team captain. “I won’t be Tanzania (Locklear), I won’t be Kenliana (Dixon). I’m not going to get where they are, but I love it. It’s fun.”
A usually busy school year has also slowed down due to the absence of band, another casualty of the pandemic. Fulcher has played the flute and piccolo for the past there years.
“Tiny instruments for a big person,” she quipped.
Though it kept her after school for hours in the fall, it also provided a needed social outlet for someone with such a busy slate.
“I miss it so much,” she said. “I remember the weird section of the year when at the end of football season, I’d have band, basketball, swim, go home and do 3-4 hours of school work. It was a mentally exhausting schedule, but I’m so thankful I did it. People tell you that you can’t do it all, but you can if you try.”
And to think, she nearly added soccer to that routine in the spring of her freshman year.
“I wanted to play, but by the time basketball ended, I just wanted to go home after school,” she said. “I was tired of being there. I don’t want to count up the hours I’ve spent at East Carteret.”
All of those extracurricular activities haven’t hurt her in the classroom where she sports a 4.34 GPA and ranks in the top 20 percent of her class. Fulcher, who has also applied to UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Wilmington, plans on majoring in biomedical engineering in college.
Here are a few of Fulcher’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: Any of the “Captain America” films.
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Casting Crowns.
Favorite Song: “From the Ground Up” by Dan + Shay.
Favorite Book: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Michael Phelps.
Favorite Vacation: Summer trips to Williamsburg, Va.
Favorite Hobby: Crafting.
Favorite Subject: Math or history.
Favorite Quote: “My wish, for you, is that this life becomes all that you want it to, your dreams stay big, your worries stay small.” – Rascal Flatts.
Favorite Food: Hot wings from No Name Pizza & Subs.
Favorite Drink: Pepsi.
Favorite Restaurant: Mezcalito.
Favorite Season: Fall or summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Anytime I’ve beaten West Carteret, or making states my junior year in swim by the skin of my teeth.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Sholar Warren.
Favorite Sport: Football.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Always having a Fiji water and red Gatorade before every swim meet, and always stopping at Dairy Queen on the way home.
Favorite Website/App: Spotify.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Any of my friends.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: John F. Kennedy, the Queen, Elvis Presley, Michael Phelps and my granddad.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Jack Nowacek, Kendalyn Dixon, Camdyn Ensminger, Josh Kanuck, Mootsie Johnson and Daniel Griffee.
Items For A Deserted Island: 12 pack of Pepsi, tent, sunscreen, straw hat, chocolate chip Clif bars.
