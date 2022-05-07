MOREHEAD CITY — There were no draws on the soccer pitch Thursday as Croatan locked up a 3A Coastal Conference championship in Morehead City with a 4-0 victory over West Carteret.
Almost a month ago, the two teams tied 2-2 in Ocean, but in the rematch, the Cougars took full control of the match early two Gentry Straub goals in the first 13 minutes. She finished the match with a hat trick.
The Cougars improved to 8-4-2 overall and 7-0-1 in the conference with the win. This season marks the third straight conference championship for the program, but the first at the 3A level after the school was reclassified in the offseason.
“The girls played well,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “We’re improving a lot as the season has progressed. The work ethic is there, the desire is there, the camaraderie. We’re in a good place, so we’re hoping to continue building on this momentum and see where it takes us.”
The Cougars have only lost one game in the last 10 and are currently ranked No. 6 in the 3A east region by the N.C. High School Athletic Association RPI ratings.
West moved to 6-4-6 overall and 2-3-3 in the conference with the loss. The Patriots have done well in the conference – their other two losses have come by two goals or less and three of the eight matches have gone to overtime – but head coach Matthew Graham wanted to see more from his team in this match.
“We didn’t play our best, and we needed to play our best to beat Croatan,” he said. “We didn’t quit, which was something. It’s tough to stay in a game mentally when you get scored on early. But they continued to push the ball and look for chances.”
The Cougars set the pace of the match early when Straub slotted a goal off an assist from Kaygan Forsythe in the eighth minute. She put another one away five minutes later off a pass from Cora Taylor.
“That second goal, in particular, was fun because of something we’ve been working on in practice, take a touch and slot it,” Slater said. “She told me after that she said out loud right before ‘Take a touch, Gentry.’ You love to see things you work on show up like that.’
Straub made it a 3-0 game with her third goal in the 35th minute, this one off a pass from Sydney Inscoe. Taylor slotted the fourth goal two minutes after the break off an assist from Forsythe.
In the net, Croatan keeper Caroline McAloon finished the match with two saves. The other side of the field was much busier all night, putting West goalie Chloe Dunn in position to make 10 saves. Her most impressive one might have been a point-blank stop of a hard shot from Straub midway through the second half.
“She kept them in the game, there’s no doubt about that,” Slater said. “She had some great saves.”
Both teams have a week left in their regular season schedules. For both teams, getting the best playoff seeding possible is still on the line. Croatan will host White Oak (4-14 overall) on Monday and then host Swansboro (10-4-5) Wednesday.
West will host Dixon (8-6-5) on Monday and then host Richlands (8-9-1) Wednesday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan.......................3 1 - 4
West Carteret,,,,,,,,,,,.. 0 0 - 0
Scoring Summary
C – Straub (Forsythe assist), 8th minute.
C – Straub (Taylor assist), 13th minute.
C – Straub (Inscoe assist), 35th minute.
C – Taylor (Forsythe assist), 42nd minute.
