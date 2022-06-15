Over the weekend while I was wandering Bogue Inlet Pier, there was a flurry of excitement and a call to arms of pitch rods tipped with BIG bucktails…a cobia sighting.
There have been routine sightings of these curious fish, half shark like with its single dorsal fin, half catfish like with its wide flat head, and the pitch rods ready to cast their colorful two-ounce bucktails tipped with a large soft plastic bait to entice a feeding strike from a curious and hungry cobia. Well, this cobia was uninterested and disappeared swimming leisurely off in the distance without a sniff.
So, what is a cobia? First of all, a fish with many names, include black kingfish, black salmon, ling, lemonfish, crabeater, prodigal son, codfish and black bonito, and the only representative of the genus Rachycentron and the family Rachycentridae (Greek for stinging spines).
Curious fish indeed, great fighters and really tasty too! Cobia have been known to grow to nearly 80 inches in length and over 150 pounds in a short 10- to 15-year lifetime. The North Carolina record currently stands at 116.5 pounds, caught south of Oregon Inlet near Salvo by Billy Ray Lucas of Wilson. Several fish caught around Oregon Inlet have met the century mark.
These fish don’t have sharp biting teeth, but fibrous gripping teeth and a powerful crushing jaw to crush crabs, a favorite food, along with squid and a variety of fish. They have distinctive dark brown bands and white horizontal bands and a white under-belly. Juvenile fish can easily be confused with their close relatives, the remoras, the fish with the sucker on their heads you can see often accompanying sharks while looking for a free meal.
We see cobias here in the spring as water temperatures work their way in to the upper 60s, and it’s spawning season and their arrival usually coincides with the arrival of spawning cownose rays as well. In fact, they can often be found following large sea turtles and rays, also looking for a free lunch. These fish make seasonal migrations from the Gulf of Mexico and rarely as far north as Massachusetts. Tagging studies taking place here in North Carolina are also looking for suspected east-west migrating sub-population of fish that overwinter offshore instead of returning south for the winter.
As mentioned, these are prized as table fare, and because of their fast growth are amenable to aquaculture, growing to marketable size in under 2 years.
Next week, we’ll look at where and how to catch these prized cobia right here, around the Crystal Coast.
---------------------
First some observations:
I’ve seen some decent-sized shrimp being caught from the shore in the last couple of weeks, and even the finger mullet have already reached a size big enough to not get gilled in a 3/8-inch mesh cast net. This is a few weeks earlier than usual which is normally around the Fourth of July.
This year’s cobia bite has been very good after a couple sparse years. Fish have been good-sized too with many citations being turned in and some fish in the 60- to near 80-pound class. By the way, cobia are part of the carcass collection program. For info on freezer locations and how to prep the fish, other species accepted, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/science-and-statistics/carcass-collection-program.
---------------------
Last week, I talked about spadefish, and by the way, the spadefish action is excellent. Fish are holding around the nearshore artificial reefs and being caught on free-lining whole shrimp. Thanks Capt. Lee Winkleman.
These fish were easily chummed up using scraps of shrimp. Clams and chunks of cannonball jellies will also work. Many fish are in the 2- to 5-pound range and are great fighters. There are also surprisingly good catches of triggerfish on the reefs.
Unless my mind is wandering, I didn’t remember numbers of triggers this close-in. We always saw a few on the reefs, some on the ocean fishing piers and even a handful inside, but this seems unusual. Last year, it was the ribbonfish and rabbitfish puffers. This year, it’s triggers. Go figure!
---------------------
In the winter, I often mentioned Cape Lookout, surf and shoals, like Sharks Island holding winter reds. They are still there now, as well slots and above.
Also in the mix are quality chopper blues and Spanish. Nearshore fishing has been good recently and if you work the jetty, black drum, sheepshead are there too and grays to be jigged up too in the deeper water around the jetty and the nearshore reefs. Speaking of sheepshead and black drum, the sand fleas have returned in good numbers, even to the newly nourished beaches. There are plenty around Bogue Inlet Pier. They are small right now but plentiful.
The sheepshead and black drum are holding in good numbers around hard structure, from Swansboro to Emerald Isle bridges, Intracoastal Waterway docks and into all that wonderful structure in the turning basin. Have any of you out there tried the new bridge from Radio Island to Beaufort? Would love a report.
I mentioned the reds out at Cape Lookout, but they are doing well inside too from the Harkers Island marshes to The Haystacks and the lower reaches of Core Creek, including the feeder creeks that work into Core Creek. Those creeks also have plenty of shrimp.
There ae also trout to be had on topwater baits, Badonkadonks, Skitterwalks, TopDogs and any others you might have in your tackle box. Color on top of the topwater bait isn’t so import, but something bright and visible on the bottom is. Bone, white and silver are always good choices during the daytime, darker colors early and late in the day to contrast with the darkening sky background. Did you see the 7.91-pound speck weighed in at Chasin’ Tails? It was caught on a live mud minnow. Beats my PB!
Surf action, aside from Cape the Lookout area, still is problematic. Fort Macon is still out-fishing the Bogue Inlet side of the island, and a few Spanish have finally shown up at the Emerald Isle point. Bait fishing is producing some blowfish, small sea mullet, croakers and of course, “nuisance” flounder, which seem to be everywhere – surf, marshes, reefs, everywhere. We still have to wait patiently for our brief September keep-the-flounder season. I’m still wondering about surfin’ red and black drum.
---------------------
For the piers, Oceanana Pier as usual has Spanish mackerel and blues early, along with small sea mullet, small croakers and sharks.
Bogue Inlet Pier, with water at 80 degrees, had a slowish week with blues and Spanish early, a few sea mullet and croakers. And I saw some spots and small spades. Please release the hand-sized spades. They are meatless! The recent count of Bogue Inlet Pier kings is 15 for the season, including the 10-pound head of a shark-shared fish. There are also blue crabs showing at the pier, so bring your crab traps. King anglers are currently being harassed by abundant bonnethead sharks. By the way, they are good to eat and are currently unregulated.
Seaview Pier reported zero kings last week, Spanish, blues, sea mullet, nice trout on live shrimp and on bottom rigs with cut bait.
Surf City Pier reported a good week with Spanish and blues early, scattered mullet, trout and big croakers. No kings last week.
Jolly Roger Pier reported Spanish and blues early and late, and some spots showing.
---------------------
Offshore, the billfish are firing up for the Big Rock, which is now underway from June 10-19. Check out https://www.thebigrock.com/2022-event-schedule/ for the schedule and the monster prize money expected for 2022. Both blue and white marlins are both being caught offshore.
Also offshore, the wahoo are still there, along with pretty gaffer dolphin and tunas. Bottom fishing has also been good for grouper, triggers and black sea bass.
---------------------
Finally, reports from the lower Roanoke claim an excellent striper bite going on.
There are post-spawn fish going back home probably tired and hungry.
