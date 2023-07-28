MOREHEAD CITY — Coming down the stretch of the Coastal Plain League season, the Morehead City Marlins appear to be peaking.
The team saw its six-game winning streak snapped by a 9-7 loss to the Wilmington Sharks on Tuesday but answered that with back-to-back victories over the Wilson Tobs, the second-place team in the CPL East.
Morehead City defeated Wilson 4-0 on Thursday and 7-6 on Wednesday.
Those wins have helped separate the Marlins even more from the rest of the division. They are currently sitting at 28-14 overall, solidly ahead of the Tobs (23-18) in second and the Sharks (20-19) in third. They lead the second half of the season with a 12-6 record. The Peninsula Pilots are in second place at 9-6. The Marlins have won eight of their last nine games.
The regular season ends on Saturday, Aug. 5, after which the team will compete in the Petitt Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight season. The Marlins will be looking for their first CPL title since winning two straight in 2018 and 2019.
--------------
It took a comeback effort to beat the Tobs 7-6 on Wednesday.
The action began in the first inning when the Tobs put a leadoff runner, Seth Gergley (Indiana State), on base before Rafe Perich (Lehigh) crushed a ball over the wall for a 2-0 lead against Marlins starter Max Weber (Felician).
The Marlins returned the favor in the bottom of the inning when Brantley Cutler (Maryland Eastern Shore) walked in front of Will Walsh (Nebraska), who destroyed a Caleb Clark (Nebraska) pitch over the left field fence to tie the ballgame at 2-2.
The Tobs kept the offensive effort going in the top of the second inning when they put two runners on in front of Andrew Branson (Pittsburgh State). Branson singled to score the third Tobs run, followed by a double steal that saw Branson take second and Elias Stevens (Maryville) score on the throw down.
The Marlins held the 4-2 deficit until the bottom of the third inning when a fielder’s choice put Cutler on first ahead of Dan Tauken (Albany), who chopped a ball over the Wilson first baseman’s head. The ball rolled all the way into the right field corner and allowed Cutler to score and pull the Marlins a run closer at 4-3.
It was all pitching until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Marlins put another run on the board. Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) reached on a single, stole second, got in scoring position on a miscued pitch from Tobs reliever Ryan Corbett (Southwestern) and scored on a base hit by Cutler.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Tobs bounced right back and put two runners across to take back their lead. After two walks and two fly outs, Gergley belted a two-run triple into right-center field to put the Tobs up 6-4.
The Marlins scored again in the bottom of the seventh after seeing the first two batters to the plate struck out by Tobs reliever Cole Gilley (Indiana State). McGwire Tuffy (George Washington) started the rally with a single and Cutler walked for Walsh to come to the plate and rocket a double to score Tuffy and move the score to 6-5.
Jarrett Hall (William Peace) pitched a three-up, three-down top of the eighth inning to set up the Morehead City bats for the bottom half.
The Marlins got rolling as Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) singled, Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) doubled and Mike Kenney (Mount Olive) walked to load the bases with one out.
Youngblood hit a clutch single to score Campbell and tie the game. The winning run came courtesy of Tuffy getting hit by a pitch at the plate to bring Rogers across.
Sebastian Mejia (University of Texas Rio Grande Valley) sealed the deal in the top of the ninth inning as he pitched a one, two, three inning with a groundout and back-to-back strikeouts to close out the 7-6 victory.
Next up for the Marlins is a visit to the Wilmington Sharks on Saturday and a trip to the Tobs on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.