BEAUFORT — East Carteret hosted its annual Hard Nor’easter Duals on Saturday with a bevy of eastern region wrestling teams in attendance.
The Mariners went 2-2 in their four matches, beating North Pitt 36-35 and Tarboro 48-4 and losing to North Lenoir 48-30 and Northside-Pinetown 48-27.
East is 4-10 in dual team action this season.
In the closest match against North Pitt, the Mariners’ win came down to a loss at 152 pounds.
East’s Luke Cordier (9-13) was facing Jacob Crump (22-3) and had to avoid the tying pin with his team up by six points. He lost by 18-2 technical fall with 15 seconds left in the third period.
Only five of the 14 weight classes in the match were wrestled, with the remaining slots decided by forfeits. East went 2-3 in those bouts, getting wins from Nery Resendiz-Garcia (15-11) and Aaron Gonzalez (11-8).
Three Mariners went undefeated on the day, including Josiah Hynes (22-8) at 145 pounds, Daniel White (20-3) at 220 and Resendiz-Garcia.
Hynes scored a pin over North Lenoir’s Conner DeSotel (3-2) in 2:40 and Tarboro’s Roberto Garcia (3-11) in 1:15 and won a 5-0 decision over Northside’s Rylan Paul.
Resendiz-Garcia scored three first-period pins during his day and a win by forfeit. He pinned North Lenoir’s Mohammed Sarah (7-9) in 14 seconds, Northside’s Liam Paul in 53 seconds and North Pitt’s Riggan Tucker (7-16) in 1:16.
White only got to wrestle in two matches, winning by forfeits in the other two. He scored a pin over Northside’s El Lee Roberts in 2:37 and another one over Tarboro’s DeMarcus Bodrick (0-3) in 1:00.
Cordier also had solid day despite going 2-2. He wrestled another tough opponent in Tarboro’s Stephen Ribustello (11-1), losing by 13-5 major decision, but he pinned North Lenoir’s Phillip Jefferson (1-15) in 1:42 and Northside’s Eder Alonso-Hernandez in 2:54.
After Christmas break, East will participate in the Swansboro Girls Holiday Classic Invitational on Monday, Jan. 2 and then travel to Ashley for a tri-meet with Hoggard on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
