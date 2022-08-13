BEAUFORT — The East Carteret cross boys country team is primed to produce a banner season this fall.
The Mariners bring back all five runners from a team that took 14th at the 2A state meet.
“Winning conference would be nice, but these guys really loved going to the state meet last year, so our primary goal is to finish in the top four at regionals so we can make it back,’ East second-year coach Andy Smith said. “That experience was so good for those guys.”
Most cross country observers wouldn’t have put East in the state meet after it finished a distant fourth in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference as the lone 2A team in the four-team league.
Pamlico won the league title meet on its home course with 39 points to outlast Lejeune with 42. Northside was third with 59, followed by East with 89.
The Mariners then turned around and posted a head-turning performance by taking fourth in the 10-team 2A regional championship to qualify for the state meet.
“That speaks to the strength of those programs in our conference,” Smith said. “There are a couple of good schools in the conference – Northside-Pinetown, Pamlico – which had better times than a lot of the teams we faced in the 2A regional. It’s good to have competition like that every week in conference.”
William Sanchez led the way for East in his junior campaign, finishing as the runner-up in the conference meet in 17 minutes, 30 seconds, and then taking another runner-up placing at the regional in 16:50. He finished 20th out of 136 runners in 17:44 at the state meet.
Josiah Hynes was 15th in the conference in 20:22, 15th in the regional in 18:33 and 90th in the 136-runner state meet in 19:23.
“They had a good year and then ran track in the spring and did well,” Smith said. “They are really hoping to carry that over and make some noise this fall. They are our best runners, and our setting the standard for the team.”
At the 70-runner 2A regional, Jack Piner placed 31st in 19:54, followed by Braydon Johnson in 38th in 20:17 and Jesse Humphries in 51st in 21:35.
Bethany Hynes is the lone runner on the girls team.
The Mariners are set to begin the season on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Fort Macon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.