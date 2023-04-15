MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday in the Battle at the Rock Eastern Showcase, while East Carteret saw its losing streak reach three games.
Following an 11-3 defeat to South Brunswick on Monday and a 6-2 setback to New Hanover on Tuesday, the Patriots got on the right side of the ledger with a 14-5 romp of Havelock.
West improved to 9-5 on the season. South Brunswick is 11-4, New Hanover 14-2 and Havelock 4-14.
West put 10 runs on the board in the first two innings against the Rams with five coming in each frame.
The team racked up 14 RBIs on 13 hits.
Cameron Pavy led the way with three hits, followed by CW Bayer, Landon Millis, Ryland Howell and Jackson Sproul with two apiece.
Bayer had four RBIs, followed by Howell and Pavy with three apiece.
Mills and Sproul each scored three runs.
Pavy took the win on the mound, striking out five and walking four while giving up three earned runs on five hits in five innings.
Howell struck out five and walked none in two hitless innings.
The Patriots will return to conference play on Tuesday when they host Swansboro (8-9).
West is 4-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference while the Pirates are 3-1.
Following a 9-8 loss to Havelock in 10 innings before spring break, East Carteret fell 8-4 to First Flight on Monday and then 10-5 to West Craven on Wednesday.
The Mariners fell to 9-6 while the Nighthawks moved to 11-3 and West Craven to 10-6.
Jacob Nelson stood out versus the Eagles, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
East will resume league action on Tuesday at home versus Lejeune. The Mariners are 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference while the Devil Pups are 0-4.
