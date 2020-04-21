Le Sacre du Printemps!
Ah, yes, Igor Stravinsky’s masterpiece.
So, what does it have to do with fishing? Spring is hope, and we have fishing “rites of spring” as we fire up our fishing gear.
For the bottom anglers, they have already fulfilled their spring rites of puffers and sea mullet and even some black drum. For the rest of us, it’s the first arrival of the predators, the small tuna and tuna-like fish.
What first comes to mind is the spring run of false albacore and Atlantic bonito, but this time of year, there have been lesser known species that have appeared in near and inshore waters, such as bullet mackerel, and yes, blackfin tuna. At least during my time here in coastal North Carolina, it has been only recently these fish have graced our inshore waters.
A few years ago, there were catches from Bogue Inlet Pier that anglers claimed were merely juvenile false albacore, but something was wrong. Yes, they had similar wavy markings on their backs, but their bodies were more elongated, tubular in fact and not the typical football-shaped bodies of the false Albacore, aka little tunny (Euthynnus alliteratus) that we know and love. These fish turned out to be bullet mackerel, also bullet tuna (Auxis rochei rochei), a small slender tuna found in tropical and subtropical oceans – Atlantic, Indian and Pacific – Mediterranean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. They feed on small fish like anchovies, squid small crustaceans and their larvae.
The bullet mackerel max out at about 20 inches in length and 4 pounds in weight, but the typical ones I’ve seen are 12 to 14 inches in length. They have been caught on small metal lures and GotCha plugs and even gold hook rigs jigged from the pier. I have not heard that they are proper table fare, at least by local anglers.
Now for blackfin tuna (Thunnus atlanticus). They, of course, are well known and caught offshore while targeting dolphin, wahoo and yellowfin tuna and prized as excellent table fare. These are indeed a short-lived, fast-growing tuna growing to 40 inches in length weighing up to 50 pounds with a 5-year-old fish considered in old age.
Back in 2012, they made appearances along the beach and on Bogue Inlet Pier where Marullio Marquez landed a 21-pounder. At the time, Marquez, from Cary, a frequent king mackerel fisherman at Bogue Inlet Pier, hooked what he thought to be a BIG false albacore while fishing with a GotCha plug and was dumbfounded when the fish was netted and hauled up onto the pier deck.
The question was, what is it? It was finally identified as a blackfin tuna, quickly followed by the question, is it a regulated fish? Turns out that they are currently not regulated as per size or bag limit.
As their name implies, they are found along the Atlantic, actually western Atlantic from Martha’s Vineyard to Brazil, including the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
Since Marquez’s catch in 2012, every spring, a few have been landed, not only from Bogue Inlet Pier, but also anglers while trolling for blues, Spanish and bonito along the nearshore reefs just off the beach, like AR 315 and 320.
Like most of these small tunas, they feast on small fish like silversides and anchovies, as well as squid and shrimp. Most fish landed weigh in at 5 to 20 pounds. By the way, they just happen to a favorite snack of the blue marlin.
Next week, I will talk about the real “rites of spring” headliners, fat Alberts and the cameo appearances by the Atlantic bonito.
---------------------
So how is the fishing?
First of all, since we have been talking tuna, I heard of a surprising report on, not small tuna, but the greatest of all, the bluefin tuna.
There was a credible report last week of a school of big bluefin tuna cruising by Bogue Inlet Pier. These fish were not bottlenose dolphins and were 5 feet or more in length. There have been several reports supporting this report. Pretty cool! Wish I had been there to see it.
There were also reports and excellent video of several whales off the beach and reports of some ocean sunfish too.
Quite a week.
---------------------
Last week’s tornados and severe weather had left the ocean in a tizzy – rough, dirty and full of weeds.
But the piers and surf are still producing nice catches of puffers and sea mullet, including citation-size fish and slot black drum. I also heard of a puppy drum lost to the rough surf from Bogue Inlet Pier as the fisherman was trying to beach the fish.
---------------------
Good catches of Atlantic bonito were still being reported, along with false albacore.
Hot baits include Spanish Candy jigs and trolling Yozuri Deep-Diver plugs.
There are also bluefish in the 3- to 4-pound range from Cape Lookout into Beaufort Inlet. Ditto with the area outside of Bogue Inlet. Interestingly, there are blues landed inside of Beaufort Inlet and from Oceanana but none from Bogue Inlet Pier of the Emerald Isle surf as yet.
Also in the mix are scattered Spanish, with good catches to the south at North Topsail Beach but scattered north of that area outside of Bogue Inlet and around Beaufort Inlet. If the water clears up, we should see them all along Bogue Banks as the water warms from the mid to upper 60s.
If you are jigging for albies or bonito, try some bottom bouncing around the reefs and wrecks where big gray trout are being landed, some in the 5- to 7-pound range. We haven’t seen grays at that size in decades.
I know the bag limit is one fish, but a 7-pounder wouldn’t be so bad!
---------------------
With the surf rough, weedy and dirty, I worked some of the local creeks along Highway 24 and Pettiford Creek along Highway 58.
I had heard of quality fish in Pettiford, but as usual, I struck out. It is my most disappointing creek to fish. Highway 24 creek was equally unsatisfying. I saw plenty of small to medium bait but nothing but birds eating it.
Back to the surf for me this week!
---------------------
Inside, trout are getting a bit harder to find as they work back to their summer spawning grounds, and the reds were harder to fish as well in the murky waters. Hopefully this will clean up soon as well.
Offshore, I know that Chasin’ Tails have weighed in citation blackfin tuna, citation wahoo and triggers to 7 pounds. By the way, citation size for blackfin tuna is 20 pounds, 40 pounds for wahoo and 5 pounds for triggerfish.
Catch some fish and be safe out there! See you next week with tips on albies and bonito.
