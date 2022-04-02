NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys tennis team blanked East Carteret 9-0 on Tuesday at Fort Benjamin Park.
The Patriots (4-1) survived two tiebreakers in singles to come away with their fourth shutout of the season. The Mariners are 1-3.
Only two singles matchups didn’t include a bagel set, and both went to a tiebreaker. West’s Slate Taber at No. 3 defeated Evan Fullwood 4-6, 7-5, 10-5, and Tanner Hahn at No. 4 beat Greg McCoy 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Rob Cummings’ win at No. 1 over Logan Pilcher and Adam Cummings’ at No. 2 over Trey Austin were both 6-0, 6-0 shutouts. The other two singles matchups included at least one shutout set.
Two doubles sets were decided by slim two-point margins. Tristan Blain and Moksh Thakore at No. 2 beat Wyatt Nowacek and Pilcer 9-7 and No. 3 pairing of Ethan Sherrill and Peter Huynh beat Satchell Lasky and McCoy 8-6.
West will host White Oak (4-1) on Tuesday. East will travel to Swansboro (4-5) on Monday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, East Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Logan Pilcher (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Slate Taber (WC) def. Evan Fullwood (EC), 4-6, 7-5 (10-5).
No. 4: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Greg McCoy (EC), 3-6, 6-4 (10-6).
No. 5: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Wyatt Nowacek (EC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 6: Worth Stack (WC) def. Gardner Gooch (EC), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: R. Cummings/A. Cummings (WC) def. Austin/Fullwood (EC), 8-2
No. 2: Tristan Blaine/Thakore (WC) def. Pilcher/Nowacek (EC), 9-7
No. 3: Ethan Sherrill/Peter Huynh (WC) def. Satchell Lasky/McCoy (EC), 8-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.