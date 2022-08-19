MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County News-Times Football Friday Pick ’em Panel returns this fall.

Sports reporters J.J. Smith and Zack Nally welcome six guest pickers to the season-long competition that starts with high school games before adding college and NFL in the coming weeks.

Guests include TV sports anchors Brian North of WCTI-12, Brian Bailey of WNCT-9 and Eric Gullickson of WITN-7. Bryan Hanks of the “Bryan Hanks Show,” Junious Smith of ENC Moments, and Jack Leary of IKnowJack Sports also join in on the football prognosticating fun.

North has been the WCTI NewsChannel 12 sports director and anchor for much of the past 23 years. He has been the FOX Eastern Carolina News (WFXI-8) anchor at 10 p.m. since 2008 and the WCTI NewsChannel 12 news anchor at 5:30 p.m. since 2012. A Hartford, N.Y. native, he went on to James Madison University where he graduated in 1992. North’s first job in television was at WHSV in Harrisonburg, Va. from 1992-98 as the weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.

Bailey has been the WNCT-9 sports director and anchor for the past 38 years. His sportscasting career began in his hometown of Chesapeake, Va., where he broadcast high school football and basketball games for local radio and cable television. He graduated from Indian River High School and then Old Dominion University in 1984.

Gullickson has been the WITN sports director for just over a year. He was previously the WABI TV5 sports director in Bangor, Maine for two years. He worked for WABI for 5½ years as a sports anchor and reporter. He previously worked in his home state of Minnesota, first at KEYC in North Mankato and then at KQDS Fox 21 in Duluth.

Hanks, who has covered prep football throughout the state since 1992, is the host of "The Bryan Hanks Show," which airs Monday through Friday from 7-9 a.m. at 960-AM in Kinston and 960TheBull.com. The show re-airs at 3 p.m., Monday-Friday on 252ESPN.com and 107.5-FM in Greenville and New Bern. Archived shows can also be listened to at Soundcloud.com/Hanks252. A Wilkes County native and UNC Charlotte grad, he previously served as sports editor (2002-2008), news editor (2008-2012) and editor (2012-2016) at the Kinston Free Press. He’s been the public address announcer for the Down East Wood Ducks since 2017 and the Kinston boys basketball team since 2009.

Smith is the founder of ENC Moments, a website based in Kinston focused on Lenoir County athletics, along with Greene, Jones and parts of Pitt. He is entering his 16th year covering prep sports in Eastern North Carolina, having worked as a sports reporter at the Fayetteville Observer (2007-2015) and the sports editor at the Kinston Free Press (2015-2017). He is also a first-year math teacher at Jones Senior High School.

Leary, a junior at Richlands High School, is the owner and producer of IKnowJack Sports and a staff member for NCPreps.Rivals and the Hoopstate Network. He will be serving as the social media director for the John Wall Holiday Invitational again this year.

J.J. SMITH

Swansboro over East Carteret

West Carteret over West Craven

Havelock over Croatan

New Bern over New Hanover

South Lenoir over Jones Senior

Pender over Lejeune

East Duplin over Dixon

South Brunswick over Richlands

Southside over North Duplin

Kinston over South Central

James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton

Greene Central over North Lenoir

ZACK NALLY

Swansboro over East Carteret

West Craven over West Carteret

Havelock over Croatan

New Bern over New Hanover

Jones Senior over South Lenoir

Pender over Lejeune

East Duplin over Dixon

Richlands over South Brunswick

Southside over North Duplin

Kinston over South Central

Ayden-Grifton over James Kenan

Greene Central over North Lenoir

BRIAN NORTH

Swansboro over East Carteret

West Carteret over West Craven

Havelock over Croatan

New Bern over New Hanover

South Lenoir over Jones Senior

Pender over Lejeune

East Duplin over Dixon

South Brunswick over Richlands

Southside over North Duplin

Kinston over South Central

James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton

Greene Central over North Lenoir

BRIAN BAILEY

Swansboro over East Carteret

West Carteret over West Craven

Havelock over Croatan

New Bern over New Hanover

South Lenoir over Jones Senior

Pender over Lejeune

East Duplin over Dixon

South Brunswick over Richlands

North Duplin over Southside

Kinston over South Central

James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton

Greene Central over North Lenoir

ERIC GULLICKSON

East Carteret over Swansboro

West Craven over West Carteret

Havelock over Croatan

New Bern over New Hanover

South Lenoir over Jones Senior

Pender over Lejeune

East Duplin over Dixon

South Brunswick over Richlands

Southside over North Duplin

Kinston over South Central

James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton

North Lenoir over Greene Central

BRYAN HANKS

East Carteret over Swansboro

West Craven over West Carteret

Havelock over Croatan

New Bern over New Hanover

South Lenoir over Jones Senior

Pender over Lejeune

East Duplin over Dixon

South Brunswick over Richlands

North Duplin over Southside

Kinston over South Central

James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton

Greene Central over North Lenoir

JUNIOUS SMITH

East Carteret over Swansboro

West Craven over West Carteret

Havelock over Croatan

New Bern over New Hanover

South Lenoir over Jones Senior

Pender over Lejeune

East Duplin over Dixon

South Brunswick over Richlands

Southside over North Duplin

Kinston over South Central

James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton

Greene Central over North Lenoir

JACK LEARY

Swansboro over East Carteret

West Carteret over West Craven

Havelock over Croatan

New Bern over New Hanover

South Lenoir over Jones Senior

Pender over Lejeune

East Duplin over Dixon

South Brunswick over Richlands

Southside over North Duplin

Kinston over South Central

James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton

Greene Central over North Lenoir

