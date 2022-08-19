MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County News-Times Football Friday Pick ’em Panel returns this fall.
Sports reporters J.J. Smith and Zack Nally welcome six guest pickers to the season-long competition that starts with high school games before adding college and NFL in the coming weeks.
Guests include TV sports anchors Brian North of WCTI-12, Brian Bailey of WNCT-9 and Eric Gullickson of WITN-7. Bryan Hanks of the “Bryan Hanks Show,” Junious Smith of ENC Moments, and Jack Leary of IKnowJack Sports also join in on the football prognosticating fun.
North has been the WCTI NewsChannel 12 sports director and anchor for much of the past 23 years. He has been the FOX Eastern Carolina News (WFXI-8) anchor at 10 p.m. since 2008 and the WCTI NewsChannel 12 news anchor at 5:30 p.m. since 2012. A Hartford, N.Y. native, he went on to James Madison University where he graduated in 1992. North’s first job in television was at WHSV in Harrisonburg, Va. from 1992-98 as the weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.
Bailey has been the WNCT-9 sports director and anchor for the past 38 years. His sportscasting career began in his hometown of Chesapeake, Va., where he broadcast high school football and basketball games for local radio and cable television. He graduated from Indian River High School and then Old Dominion University in 1984.
Gullickson has been the WITN sports director for just over a year. He was previously the WABI TV5 sports director in Bangor, Maine for two years. He worked for WABI for 5½ years as a sports anchor and reporter. He previously worked in his home state of Minnesota, first at KEYC in North Mankato and then at KQDS Fox 21 in Duluth.
Hanks, who has covered prep football throughout the state since 1992, is the host of "The Bryan Hanks Show," which airs Monday through Friday from 7-9 a.m. at 960-AM in Kinston and 960TheBull.com. The show re-airs at 3 p.m., Monday-Friday on 252ESPN.com and 107.5-FM in Greenville and New Bern. Archived shows can also be listened to at Soundcloud.com/Hanks252. A Wilkes County native and UNC Charlotte grad, he previously served as sports editor (2002-2008), news editor (2008-2012) and editor (2012-2016) at the Kinston Free Press. He’s been the public address announcer for the Down East Wood Ducks since 2017 and the Kinston boys basketball team since 2009.
Smith is the founder of ENC Moments, a website based in Kinston focused on Lenoir County athletics, along with Greene, Jones and parts of Pitt. He is entering his 16th year covering prep sports in Eastern North Carolina, having worked as a sports reporter at the Fayetteville Observer (2007-2015) and the sports editor at the Kinston Free Press (2015-2017). He is also a first-year math teacher at Jones Senior High School.
Leary, a junior at Richlands High School, is the owner and producer of IKnowJack Sports and a staff member for NCPreps.Rivals and the Hoopstate Network. He will be serving as the social media director for the John Wall Holiday Invitational again this year.
J.J. SMITH
Swansboro over East Carteret
West Carteret over West Craven
Havelock over Croatan
New Bern over New Hanover
South Lenoir over Jones Senior
Pender over Lejeune
East Duplin over Dixon
South Brunswick over Richlands
Southside over North Duplin
Kinston over South Central
James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton
Greene Central over North Lenoir
ZACK NALLY
Swansboro over East Carteret
West Craven over West Carteret
Havelock over Croatan
New Bern over New Hanover
Jones Senior over South Lenoir
Pender over Lejeune
East Duplin over Dixon
Richlands over South Brunswick
Southside over North Duplin
Kinston over South Central
Ayden-Grifton over James Kenan
Greene Central over North Lenoir
BRIAN NORTH
Swansboro over East Carteret
West Carteret over West Craven
Havelock over Croatan
New Bern over New Hanover
South Lenoir over Jones Senior
Pender over Lejeune
East Duplin over Dixon
South Brunswick over Richlands
Southside over North Duplin
Kinston over South Central
James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton
Greene Central over North Lenoir
BRIAN BAILEY
Swansboro over East Carteret
West Carteret over West Craven
Havelock over Croatan
New Bern over New Hanover
South Lenoir over Jones Senior
Pender over Lejeune
East Duplin over Dixon
South Brunswick over Richlands
North Duplin over Southside
Kinston over South Central
James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton
Greene Central over North Lenoir
ERIC GULLICKSON
East Carteret over Swansboro
West Craven over West Carteret
Havelock over Croatan
New Bern over New Hanover
South Lenoir over Jones Senior
Pender over Lejeune
East Duplin over Dixon
South Brunswick over Richlands
Southside over North Duplin
Kinston over South Central
James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton
North Lenoir over Greene Central
BRYAN HANKS
East Carteret over Swansboro
West Craven over West Carteret
Havelock over Croatan
New Bern over New Hanover
South Lenoir over Jones Senior
Pender over Lejeune
East Duplin over Dixon
South Brunswick over Richlands
North Duplin over Southside
Kinston over South Central
James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton
Greene Central over North Lenoir
JUNIOUS SMITH
East Carteret over Swansboro
West Craven over West Carteret
Havelock over Croatan
New Bern over New Hanover
South Lenoir over Jones Senior
Pender over Lejeune
East Duplin over Dixon
South Brunswick over Richlands
Southside over North Duplin
Kinston over South Central
James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton
Greene Central over North Lenoir
JACK LEARY
Swansboro over East Carteret
West Carteret over West Craven
Havelock over Croatan
New Bern over New Hanover
South Lenoir over Jones Senior
Pender over Lejeune
East Duplin over Dixon
South Brunswick over Richlands
Southside over North Duplin
Kinston over South Central
James Kenan over Ayden-Grifton
Greene Central over North Lenoir
