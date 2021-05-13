BEAUFORT — Croatan began the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference portion of the wrestling season Wednesday with a tri-match sweep over East Carteret and Pender.
The Cougars got by the host Mariners 51-18 and shut out the Patriots 66-0 to move to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the league.
“It’s a different year,” coach David Perry said of the pandemic’s impact. “I thought there was a possibility we’d have a good record, but I also thought we could be .500 with the schedule we have. I thought because we had some holes in the lineup it would be tough, but everybody is like that. We’ve had opponents missing more wrestlers than us. It’s not the season I thought it would be.”
Perry’s squad was missing five wrestlers, with two of those out for the season, most notably Drake Egan, who qualified last year for the state tournament.
Here is a breakdown of the three matches:
Croatan 51, East 18
The Cougars took nine of the 13 matches against the Mariners – there was one double forfeit – and won four of the six wrestled matches as East forfeited five matches and Croatan forfeited two.
“I knew 38, 45, 82 would be good,” Perry said.
The Mariners (3-5 overall, 1-1 league) captured two of those three weight classes.
Jathan Parker (3-0) handed Landon Gray (9-1) his first loss of the season in the 182-pound match with a 5-1 decision.
“That was a good match,” East coach Harrison Smith said. “They’ve battled as they’ve gone up from 60 to 70 to 82. Jathan lost to him last year, then beat him at the tournament. It’s a good rivalry.”
Shane Hatfield (5-1) also gave Luke Walker (7-1) his first loss at 138 with an identical 5-1 decision.
“It’s good for Shane to be able to go up against a top 2A kid like that,” Smith said. “It’s better than not wrestling anyone good in the regular season and then getting to regionals and be tested for the first time.”
Croatan’s Cody Raymond (6-2) held off Ronan Carletta (3-2) in the 145-pound bout with a 3-1 decision.
“That is the best match Cody has wrestled this season,” Perry said. “He has potential, and he showed it there.”
The Cougars took victories via pins in the other three wrestled matches.
Ryan Lindsay moved to 10-0 by pinning Daniel White in 2:54 at 220 pounds, Dakota Gray pinned Antonio Wallace in 1:15 at 195 to up his mark to 6-0, and Anthony Marello bumped his record to 9-1 with a pin of Micah Evans in 45 seconds at 152.
“I thought we were competitive,” Smith said. “We know Croatan is always going to be good. It’s nice to wrestle them. You look at film of our guys going up against these highly ranked guys, and I tell them, ‘Hey, you did some things that are a positive to build on.’”
Croatan 51, East Carteret 18
106 – T.J. Crossen (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Jacob Parker (C) win by forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) dec. Luke Walker (C), 5-1.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) dec. Ronan Carletta (EC), 3-1.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Micah Evans (EC), 0:45.
160 – Josh Steffy (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Eli Simonette (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) dec. Landon Gray (C), 5-1.
195 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 1:15.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Daniel White (EC), 2:54.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
------------------
Croatan 66, Pender 0
The Cougars won 11 matches against the Patriots (0-4) with only two of those taking place on the mat.
Pender forfeited nine matches, and there were three double forfeits.
Zach Lindsay went to 9-1 with a pin of Darrion Smith in 3:00 in the 285-pound match, and Marello pinned Chandler Swinson in 1:29 at 152 pounds.
106 – T.J. Crossen (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Jacob Parker (C) win by forfeit.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Luke Walker (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) win by forfeit.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Chandler Swinson (P), 1:29.
160 – Josh Steffy (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Eli Simonette (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Landon Gray (C) win by forfeit.
195 – Dakota Gray (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Darrion Smith (P), 3:00.
------------------
East 54, Pender 9
The Mariners won all eight of their victories via forfeit against a short-handed Patriots squad.
“Pender is usually like us, they have about 10 in their lineup, but they have some hurt and they have some baseball guys,” Smith said. “It’s a weird year. A lot of teams are struggling to fill out their rosters.”
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) win by forfeit.
120 – Steven Gill (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Chandler Swinson (P) dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 5-0.
160 – Micah Evans (EC) win by forfeit.
170 – Double forfeit.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Antonio Wallace (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Darrion Smith (P) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.