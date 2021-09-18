NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team had little trouble at Rosewood on Tuesday thanks to an 8-1 triumph.
The Mariners moved to 4-2, while the Eagles fell to 0-5.
Emma Beierwaltes played in the only match with any intrigue, outlasting Krista Pittman 8-4 in the No. 1 singles tilt.
Zoey Morris (No. 2), Reagan Majors (No. 3), Linden Campbell-Godfrey (No. 4) and Mansi Malhafra (No. 6) each swept their respective opponents.
Harbour Early defeated Karolina Pittman 8-2 in the No. 3 singles match.
Each of the three doubles matches went much the same way with no duo giving up more than two games.
East will next take on West Carteret (1-1) Monday.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 9, Rosewood 0
Singles
No. 1: Emma Beierwaltes (EC) def. Krista Pittman (R), 8-4.
No. 2: Zoey Morris (EC) def. Haley Tadlock (R), 8-0.
No. 3: Reagan Majors (EC) def. Kaylin Mitchell (R), 8-0.
No. 4: Harbour Early (EC) def. Karolina Pittman (R), 8-2.
No. 5: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. N/A (R), 8-0.
No. 6: Mansi Malhafra (EC) def. Samantha Eubanks (R), 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Emma Berwaltes/Reagan Majors (EC) def. Krista Pittman/Haley Tadlock (R), 8-2.
No. 2: Harbour Early/Mansi Malhafra (EC) def. N/A (R), 8-1.
No. 3: Demi Rosen/Cate Wolf (EC) def. N/A (R), 8-1.
