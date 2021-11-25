WASHINGTON — West Carteret dominated its first swim meet at Washington High School on Nov. 17.
The Patriots won the boys meet by a whopping 78 points with 117 total. The team had eight event winners to beat out a field of five teams that included Jacksonville, Washington, East Carteret and Southside.
The girls team also had six winning times to win with 83 points, 29 more than second-place Jacksonville.
For the West boys team, Kai Taylor won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 19.63 seconds, improving upon his 2:34.64 time by a solid 15 seconds.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Briggs Cloutier was the top swimmer with a 21.06-second clocking. Colton Ellis placed third in the same event with a time of 25.54. Cloutier also won the 100-yard freestyle in 50.31, just under eight seconds faster than the next swimmer.
Lukas Taylor and David Garner made up the top two spots in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 2:18.68 and 2:35.86, respectively.
Cameron Johnson and Cooper Law were the only swimmers in the 100-yard butterfly. Johnson finished in 56.51 and Law in 1:07.57. Johnson was also one of two swimmers in the 500-yard freestyle, winning in 5:07.74.
The Patriots were fastest in the 200-yard medley relay by more than 18 seconds with the quartet of Braxton Morris, Taylor, Johnson and Cloutier clocking a combined time of 1:50.52. Law, Morris, Taylor and Ellis teamed up in the 200-yard freestyle relay for a win in 1:44.04.
The relay group of Morris, Johnson, Law and Cloutier also won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 3:43.96 clocking. That time was almost two full minutes faster than the next group.
In the girls meet for West, Bennett Sanborn was the fastest swimmer in the 200 freestyle by more than a full minute with a time of 2:12.03.
Adeline Cloutier, Chloe Avon, Ashlyn Lewis and Sanborn teamed up to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:05.55. They were more than 22 seconds faster than the next relay group. The same quartet captured the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.80, a finish more than 36 seconds faster than the next team.
A second relay group, made up of Megan Stoll, Lewis, Avon and Sanborn, won the 400 freestyle in 4:46.15. That finish was more than a minute faster than the next group and showed a 25-second improvement from their seed time.
Cloutier was the lone 100 butterfly contestant, clocking a time of 59.78. She swam with her teammates Johnson and Law, finishing just a few seconds behind Johnson. Cloutier clocked the top time in the 100-yard backstroke, 1:01.14, for her second win of the meet.
The Patriots made up four of the top-10 50 freestylers, with Lewis placing second in 27.42, Avon third in 28.74, Stoll sixth in 33.68 and Cate Siebert 10th in 35.54.
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners placed in the middle of the pack in both meets, with the boys team placing third with 31 points and the girls team fourth with 37 points.
In the East boys meet, the top finish came from Wyatt Nowacek, Trace Fernandez, Chase Diller and Liam Harding, who placed second in the 200 medley relay with a 2:09.22 clocking.
Harding and Nowacek both swam well in the 50 freestyle, as well, with Harding clocking 27.08 for fourth place and Nowacek 29.28 for sixth.
In the girls meet for East, Maggie Murray cleaned up in the 200 individual medley with the only individual win and the only sub-3-minute time of 2:34.08.
Andie Migliore, Ghita Basuro, Kayla Foster and Murray were the second-place team in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:28.30.
The Mariners had four girls finish in the top 10 of the 50 freestyle, including Basuro in fourth in 31.24, Foster fifth in 32.44, Migliore seventh in 34.79 and Jemma Campbell-Godfrey eighth in 35.08.
