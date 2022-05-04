BAYBORO — Prior to last week, East Carteret went nearly two weeks without playing a softball game, but you couldn’t tell from its play when it returned to the diamond.
Coming into last week, the Mariners had last played on April 13 with a 5-4 victory over East Duplin to cap an impressive three-day run in the Piggly Wiggly Softball Tournament.
They returned last week to win three games in four days and push their winning streak to 12 games while improving their overall record to 17-3.
East, which has outscored opponents 115-18 during its winning streak, defeated Jones Senior 13-2, took a 3-1 nonconference victory over New Bern and throttled Pamlico 15-3.
The Mariners and Pamlico each entered their contest with one loss in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The win moved East to 7-1 in the CPC while the Hurricanes fell to 6-2. Northside-Pinetown also has two losses at 5-2.
The rematch stood in stark contrast to the first game that saw the Mariners squeak out a 3-0 triumph. The score was also rather eye-opening considering the Hurricanes (15-4) are No. 2 in the MaxPreps 1A east rankings.
Summer Nelsen led the way versus Pamlico on the mound and at the plate. She gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out nine and walking one in a complete-game effort. She held the Hurricanes to a .111 batting average.
The senior transfer from Rosewood also drove in two runs and scored two runs, drilling a solo homer in the sixth inning – she now has nine dingers this season – and sending Ashlyn Guthrie across the plate in the seventh with a single.
East hit three home runs in the game. Stella Bradford hit a solo shot over the left field fence in the third inning, and Anna Gillikin delivered a two-run homer in the seventh.
Bradford also had a double in the first inning to score Gillikin and Guthrie.
After scoring five runs in the first inning, the Mariners sent six across the plate in the third. Savannah Oden drove home Sadie McIntosh, and a Guthrie single scored Grace Fulcher and Oden in the third.
Nelsen combined for a win on the mound and a homer at the plate versus New Bern (12-7) as well.
She again allowed just one earned run in seven innings, giving up eight hits and one walk while striking out six.
In the first inning, she hit a solo home run to left field.
McIntosh followed with a solo shot of her own in the fourth inning.
Gillikin took the victory on the bump against Jones Senior (6-11), giving up two runs in the five-inning mercy-rule contest. She surrendered three hits, struck out 10 and walked three.
Fulcher helped the club score seven runs in the first inning with an infield fly that scored Christa Golden and Bradford. Alisha Tosto later sent Oden and Fulcher across the plate with a single to centerfield.
East added five runs in the fourth with McIntosh plating Nelsen and Golden with a ground ball to centerfield.
The Trojans fell to 2-5 in the league with the loss.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret….506 001 3 - 15 13 3
Pamlico…......000 120 0 - 3 3 6
WP – Nelsen
LP – Prescott
E. Carteret leading hitters: Nelsen 3-4 (HR), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Oden 2-4 (2B), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Gillikin 2-4 (2B, HR), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Bradford 2-5 (2B, HR), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Guthrie 2-5, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Golden 1-2, run; Fulcher 1-4, run;
Pamlico leading hitters: McHenry 1-3 (2B), RBI, run; Foreman 1-3 (2B); Ireland 1-4, run.
------------------
Team R H E
E. Carteret…...100 100 1 - 3 10 1
New Bern……...000 000 1 - 1 7 0
WP – Nelsen
LP – Lopez
E. Carteret leading hitters: Bradford 3-3; Guthrie 2-4 (2B); Fulcher 1-2; McIntosh 1-3 (HR), RBI, run; Nelsen 1-4 (HR), RBI, run; Gillikin 1-4, run; Oden 1-4.
New Bern leading hitters: Thrippleton 3-3; Brice 2-4; Millett 1-3, RBI; Richardson 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
E. Carteret….701 50x x - 13 11 1
Jones Senior..002 00x x - 2 4 7
WP – Gillikin
LP – King
E. Carteret leading hitters: Nelsen 3-4 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; McIntosh 2-3 (3B), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Guthrie 2-4, 2 runs; Golden 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Fulcher 1-3, 3 RBI, run; Tosto 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Gillikin 1-3.
Jones Senior leading hitters: Combs 2-3; King 1-2, 2 RBI; Hudson 1-3, run.
