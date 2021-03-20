BEAUFORT — East Carteret earned a 58-0 victory over Dixon on Friday, but that wasn’t the most impressive performance of the night.
Those belonged to members of the homecoming court who braved miserable conditions in dresses and suits with no coats. North-northeast winds pushing well over 20 mph made temperatures in the low 40s feel like the high 20s.
It didn’t stop much of the court from showing its best self – Allie Kittrell was named queen and Henry Tillett king – nor did it slow down a Mariners outfit that is now 2-0 after outscoring its first two opponents 109-6. They last started a campaign with two straight wins in 2015 when they began 4-0.
“We’re not taking anyone lightly,” coach B.J. Frazier said. “Everybody beat us last year, so we can’t take anything for granted. Our guys are still building confidence. It’s good to get some wins, get some confidence.”
Including a 51-6 win over Pender in the season opener, the team has scored 17 touchdowns in two contests while giving up just one. The Beaufort club has outgained its opponents 763-278 after a 327-61 advantage against Dixon.
It stands in stark contrast to last season when a young squad went 3-9, giving up at least 42 points in every loss while scoring more than 14 only once in those losses. The Mariners dropped those nine games by an average of 52-9.
One of those setbacks came in a 54-13 loss to Dixon. The Bulldogs and Pender have been on the wrong end of those types of games so far this season.
Dixon is 0-3, dropping three contests by an average of 48 points and getting outscored by an average of 52-4. The Patriots are also 0-3, having lost three games by an average of 33 points and getting outscored by an average of 37-4.
The schedule gets exponentially harder for East in the final three weeks of the season, both in quality and quantity.
Due to Richlands and Trask quarantining, the Mariners will finish playing six games in 22 days, with four, four, five, four and four days separating those six contests.
“It’s a test every week,” Frazier said. “It gets a little tougher. We now have two days to prepare for the triple option (of Richlands). We will practice (Saturday), practice Monday, and Tuesday we will be back right here. And then four days later, we’ll play Southwest (Onslow).”
The Mariners will host Richlands (2-0) on Tuesday and then travel next Saturday to Southwest Onslow (2-1). The Stallions will enter the game next weekend having not played in 14 days. East faced a similar break coming into the Dixon contest, having not played since beating Pender on Feb. 26.
“Not playing in two weeks, we didn’t know what to expect,” Frazier said. “We didn’t know if that was too much downtime or what. We didn’t know how they would respond, but they responded well.”
Frazier’s squad continued to show a big-play offense with Jacob Nelson taking an Adam McIntosh pass 47 yards to the 3-yard line on the first offensive play from scrimmage. McIntosh scored from 59 yards out on the first play from scrimmage in the season opener.
Nelson capped the drive with a 3-yard run and added the extra point to make it a 7-0 game. He finished the night with 142 yards on seven carries thanks mostly to a 26-yard score later in the quarter and an 80-yard touchdown run in the third period. The junior all-purpose back now has 251 rushing yards on 13 carries on the season.
McIntosh contributed to two more scores, running for a 10-yard TD in the second quarter and later hitting Anthony Dalia for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third.
Bennie Brooks again impressed in his first high school football action after shining for four years on the varsity hardwood. After securing two touchdown catches totaling 82 yards in the opener, he scored three times against Dixon with two punt returns of 28 and 18 yards and an interception return of 41 yards.
“We are putting points on the board, not just offensively, but defensively and on special teams, so that is always a good thing,” Frazier said. “And we forced turnovers, which is one thing we want to do, win the turnover battle, but we had our own turnovers.”
East forced six turnovers, including four interceptions, but also had three of its own. It forced three turnovers in the season opener.
Miguel Bassotto added the other score of the night on a 33-yard run.
Here are results of the game:
Dixon...................................... 0 0 0 0 - 0
East Carteret......................... 21 24 13 0 - 58
Dixon East Carteret
5 First Downs 8
26-51 Rushes-yards 25-250
3-14-4 Passing 3-6-2
10 Passing yards 77
61 Total yards 327
4-13.3 Punts-average 1-44
5-2 Fumbles-lost 2-1
1-15 Penalties-yards 5-37
27 Return yards 87
Scoring Summary
EC – Nelson 3 run (Nelson kick), 10:19, 1st.
EC – Brooks 28 punt return (Nelson kick), 7:34, 1st.
EC – Nelson 26 run ( Nelson kick), 5:10, 1st.
EC – Brooks 18 punt return (kick failed), 11:50, 2nd.
EC – Brooks 41 interception return (kick failed), 9:30, 2nd.
EC – McIntosh 10 run (kick failed), 1:25, 2nd.
EC – Bassotto 33 run (kick failed), 0:40, 2nd.
EC – Nelson 80 run (kick failed), 10:30, 3rd.
EC – Dalia 11 pass from McIntosh (Herrera kick), 3:54, 3rd.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Dixon – Tolliver 6-27; Hinton 6-15; Bolman 5-9; Shisler 2-8; Slomski 1-6; Fike 5-(-7); Richart 3-(-7).
East Carteret – Nelson 7-142 McIntosh 6-44; Bassotto 1-33; Dalia 4-28; Jernigan 4-6 Wallace 1-1; Rose 1-0; Eakes 1-(4).
PASSING: Dixon – Richart 4-10-10-0-4. East Carteret – McIntosh 2-5-58-2-2; Jernigan 1-1-19-0-0.
RECEIVING: Dixon – Fike 2-10; Tolliver 1-0. East Carteret – Nelson 1-47; Dalia 1-11.
