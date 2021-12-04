WASHINGTON — The Croatan girls basketball team slipped to 0-4 on Friday with a 39-34 loss at Washington.
It was the Cougars’ second 5-point loss of the season after a 40-35 defeat to South Lenoir in the opener on Nov. 22.
Croatan didn’t fall more than three points behind the Pam Pack (1-2) until the second quarter when Samaiya Edwrads scored back-to-back three-pointers to give her team a 23-14 lead. She led the game with 14 points.
The Cougars brought it back to one point in the third quarter with a Ginger Hayden bucket, two of her team-high nine points. Maria Cowley made it a 32-31 game with a free throw late in the fourth quarter, but Washington sank its free throws to hold on to the lead.
Madi Rogers scored eight for the Cougars, and Cowley finished with seven.
After Edwards, Washington’s leading scorers were Haley Whitley with eight points and Avery Thomas and Olivia Paszt with seven apiece.
The Cougars will be at home on Wednesday when they face Pamlico County (3-2) in a rematch from a 41-22 loss on Wednesday.
In the game against the Hurricanes, the bulk of the team’s points came at the foul line, where it finished 13-of-20. The Cougars were mostly ineffective from the floor, converting just 8% of their total field-goal attempts and shooting 1-of-6 from the three-point line.
Hayden led the scoring effort with eight points and as many rebounds. The junior recorded her first double-double of the season on Tuesday with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the 35-24 loss at East Duplin.
Natalie Eikhoff also scored six and added six rebounds, while Rogers tallied three points and five boards.
Here are results of games:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan............................ 12 4 7 11 - 34
Washington..................... 10 13 3 13 - 39
CROATAN (34) – Hayden 9, Rogers 8, Cowley 7, McCormick 4, Chapman 2, Eikhoff 2, Johnson 2.
WASHINGTON (39) – Edwards 14, Whitley 8, Paszt 7, Thomas 7, Jensen 4.
---------------------------
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan................................. 3 3 12 4 - 22
Pamlico................................. 6 9 13 13 - 41
CROATAN (22) – Hayden 8, Eikhoff 6, Rogers 3, McCormick 2, Wilson 2, Johnson 1.
PAMLICO (41) – Not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.