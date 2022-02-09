CARY — The West Carteret girls swim team earned a regional runner-up finish Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
The Patriots produced 208 points to edge Croatan with 200 points. J.H. Rose took the meet with 407.
“We were not expecting this one,” West coach Taylor Wilson said. “We were in the mindset to just swim our best, get our best times and get our name on the board. A few events in, I looked at the points and saw that we were in second. That lit a fire under the kids, and they held on to that place for the rest of the meet. They worked for it and wanted it, and it showed in their races.”
Freshman Adeline Cloutier paced the Patriots’ attack with three victories and a runner-up finish.
She won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.13 seconds and claimed the 100-yard butterfly in 57.43. Cloutier teamed up with Bennett Sanborn, Ashlyn Lewis and Stella Higgs to win the 200 medley relay in 1:57.27. The same quartet took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.92.
“Addie Cloutier had an incredible meet,” Wilson said. “She is now seeded second for the 100 butterfly and third for the 50 free in the state. She stands a good chance at being a state champion in her events, and that is an outstanding feat considering she is a freshman.”
Sanborn dropped two seconds in the 100 freestyle to take second in 57.88, and shaved off five seconds in the 200 freestyle, timing in at 2:06.18 to take fifth.
Lewis placed third in the 50 freestyle in 26.66 and took fifth in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.49.
Higgs dropped three seconds in the 100 breaststroke to take the runner-up honor in 1:15.13. She joined Megan Stoll, Ruby Parker and Cate Siebert to place 11th in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:51.90.
Stoll was 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.71.
------------------
The boys team nearly joined the girls with a regional runner-up finish, falling just four points behind First Flight to take third.
West scored 259 points to the Nighthawks’ 263. Croatan won the meet with 351.
“Our boys were prepared and ready and swam an incredible meet,” Wilson said. “A third-place finish in the region is something to be incredibly proud of. First Flight and West Carteret were tied with 229 points at the last event, so to say it was a close one was an understatement.”
Cameron Johnson secured three triumphs and added a runner-up spot.
He took the 100 butterfly in 54.03 and toughed out a win in the 500 freestyle in 4:55.18. Johnson jumped straight from the 500 to the 200 freestyle relay and joined Briggs Cloutier, Cooper Law and Colton Ellis to finish first in their fastest time of the season in 1:33.89.
“They talked all week about ways to drop to a 1:33,” Wilson said. “They manifested their time and worked hard in practice to make it happen. Seeing their faces when they looked to the big screen to see that time of 1:33, and then the palpable energy they had as they ran up for hugs, is what makes coaching the incredible job that it is. Overall, I am just so proud of these athletes and their drive to do well. They step up when it's time to do so, and I can't wait to see them compete in the state meet.”
Johnson also joined Kai Taylor, Cloutier and Ellis to take second in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.28.
Cloutier added two more runner-up finishes to his day, timing in at 22.15 in the 50 freestyle and hitting the wall in 48.91 in the 100 freestyle.
Taylor placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.81 and teamed up with Lukas Taylor, Braxton Morris and Law in the 400 freestyle to place fourth in 3:44.92.
Law took seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.51 and ended up 11th in the 50 freestyle in 24.42.
Lukas Taylor took ninth in the 100 freestyle in 55.14 and was 13th in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.57.
Morris claimed eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.49 and finished 10th in the 200 freestyle in 2:07.19.
Ellis was ninth in the 100 freestyle in 55.14 and took 10th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.34.
