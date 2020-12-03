BEAUFORT — It took the East Carteret volleyball team nine games last year to capture two wins.
The Mariners reached that mark Wednesday in their second contest with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 victory over Richlands.
“It’s so exciting,” East first-year coach Mickey Putnam said. “I’m so pumped. They work so hard. They get better every single time they play. The two-week break set us back a little bit, but they have bounced back and have held it together and come together as a team.”
The team’s season was delayed by two weeks after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 2020 campaign finally started Tuesday night with a wild, five-set triumph over Southwest Onslow (2-3) as East overcame a 2-1 deficit entering the third set and rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11, 15-9 win.
“I was worried that was going to hurt, that they would be tired,” Putnam said of the back-to-back games. “But I think the preseason workouts came through for us because they were so hyped and so ready to be here.”
The Mariners (2-0) appeared ready for another thriller early on versus Richlands (1-5) with a slim 20-19 lead in the first set. Two Kate Guthrie kills and a block from the talented freshman took away the drama with her team running away with a 25-20 victory.
“She has stepped up and really filled a role,” Putnam said. “Coming from middle school to varsity, that is a huge jump. She has really risen to the challenge.”
Guthrie finished with six kills and two blocks after putting up seven kills and three blocks against Southwest Onslow.
Anna Gillikin controlled the second set, registering four kills and a block in the six-point win. The junior ended up with nine kills, 16 digs and three aces. She had an impressive 19 kills to go with seven blocks, 20 digs and three aces against Southwest Onslow.
“Anna models how to do things right,” Putnam said. “She is a good all-around athlete. Her and Grace (Fulcher), they want to win, and they will do anything they can to win, and that is huge for us. They have taken that leadership role and made a lot of plays.”
Fulcher shined as the team’s setter, putting up 27 assists against Richlands and 37 versus Southwest Onslow.
Christa Golden was the other standout against Richlands, going for a team-high 11 kills with 18 digs and two aces. The junior had seven kills and 25 digs against Southwest Onslow.
Ashlyn Guthrie, Stella Bradford and Ashley Popp were also instrumental in the two wins. Guthrie combined for 19 digs and 10 aces, Bradford totaled 19 digs and six aces, and Popp was key on defense with a total of 37 digs. Tyler Parker delivered five kills and four digs against Richlands.
The Mariners will host Lejeune (0-5) on Friday.
