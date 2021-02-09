MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team improved to 6-2 on Friday with a 61-45 win at White Oak.
The Patriots remain a half-game behind the 3A Coastal Conference lead, with Northside-Jacksonville alone in first at 6-1. West will host Northside on Thursday.
The Patriots led in every quarter but the third against White Oak (2-6), holding a 26-13 advantage at halftime.
Offensively, Jaxon Ellingsworth led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Rob Cummings, who shot 3-of-9 at the three-point line, tallied 17 points, four rebounds and five assists, while James Kenon had eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Gavin Gillikin returned from a neck injury in the previous game against Swansboro to tally three points, three boards, seven assists and five steals.
The Patriots hosted Havelock (4-4) on Tuesday, but this edition was published before results were available. West will host Northside on Thursday.
