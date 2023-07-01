It’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room for the Morehead City Marlins.
There’s a 900-pound reputation in the corner of the room begging the same question every offseason, every practice and every game: how much winning can a summer collegiate ball club sustain?
Winning streaks come and go. Runs of success from season to season are rare, especially in collegiate summer baseball.
The Marlins, for instance, are in an exclusive group of a handful of clubs from the leagues with multiple divisions like the Cape Cod Baseball League, Northwoods League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League and Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Let me put that into perspective again. The Marlins have been one of the most consistently dominant teams from the top summer collegiate baseball leagues in the nation since 2018.
In fact, if you want to get technical, they’re tied with the Amsterdam Mohawks of the Perfect Games League for most wins in the nation since 2018 at 151.
There are only seven teams from leagues with multiple divisions that have sustained a winning record since 2018. Those are the Mohawks (151-47), the Marlins (151-59), the Mankato MoonDogs (126-82) of the Northwoods League, the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs (120-98) of Perfect Games, the Lima Locos (115-66) of the Great Lakes League, the Mystic Schooners (100-89) of the New England League and the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (94-68) of the Cape Cod League.
So, the Marlins’ .719 win percentage since 2018 ranks second among all teams in the nation from a league with multiple divisions.
That’s an incredible feat for a franchise that only had two winning seasons from its inaugural summer in 2010 and 2017 and put up a combined .479 win percentage in that timespan.
The Marlins started its run under four-year coach Jesse Lancaster who skippered the team from 2017-2021. They won two Petitt Cup Playoff Championships in 2018 and 2019 and lost to the Savannah Bananas 2-1 in the 2021 championship series.
When Lancaster parted ways with the Marlins at the end of the 2021 season, the end of the run seemed close. Then the organization hired Sam Carel who had previously coached the team to a 19-31 record in 2014.
The winning didn’t stop.
Carel led the team to a league-best 37-10 record and a playoff berth. Fast forward to this summer, where Carel is again at the helm of a team leading the CPL East Division and tied with the most wins in the league at 14.
How long can the Marlins sustain this level of success? Their reputation can’t get any better and expectations can’t get any higher, but they just keep meeting them.
For a town of less than 10,000, this kind of success on a national scale is a rarity and a treat. It doesn’t matter how long the run continues. Ignore the elephant in the corner and just enjoy it.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.