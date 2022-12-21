Trout Haiku: Morning calm, no ice/Steam curls rising from the rocks/Only loons, no trout.
That’s how the trout season has gone in the local creeks and in the surf, but for much of the season, the trout and drum bite in the backwaters has been great with many BIG fish and some of the best topwater action in recent memory with some fish pushing double digits in pounds.
Currently in many of my fishing former fall/winter hot spots, I can’t find any speckled trout even worth measuring. I saw one post claiming only 5% legals over dozens of catches. And in the surf, basically a lost season for trout and red drum alike.
That doesn’t mean this was a bad year fishing. In fact, there were many bright spots (except for spots…the fish) in this year’s fishing. And location, location, location was the key. The most consistent locations continue to be the Morehead City Port and Turning Basin and its surrounding bridges and walls, and Cape Lookout. Both of these local areas have produced, not only size, but amazing variety from bottom dwellers like black drum, red drum, sheepshead and sea mullet to bluefish, Spanish mackerel and even big king mackerel.
The areas around Cape Lookout and from there into the shipping channel and inlet, the false albacore were abundant and the Spanish were big. And don’t forget about the nearshore rock ledges and of course nearshore artificial reefs, ARs 315, 320 and 330, the latter often overlooked because it’s a little farther out.
Both black drum and sheepshead have had productive years with increased pressure. Many more fish are coming to the net, and the recent size and creel limits on these fish are clearly working with increased numbers and size.
Speaking of bottom dwellers, the sea mullet have had and continue to be having an excellent year, both this spring and now into late fall. And the action is spread out from the Morehead City Turning Basin to the inlets to the surf and ocean fishing piers. Especially in the deeper water, a nice bycatch is the gray trout. We have seen numbers increase and size too with citation fish showing up regularly. And don’t forget the excellent catches of puffers we have had this fall, also a bycatch of the sea mullet fishery.
The bluefish have had a confusing year. They were missing early on. We expect them to show in April, but they showed up very late and were mostly smallish. Although there were a few gators caught, the big fish this year were mostly only in the 3- to 5-pound range. Whereas, the Spanish often got into citation size and were in easy reach from the beach in 25 to 40 feet of water. Pier catches were often citation size as well.
Last year, we saw a striking abundance of ribbonfish (cutlassfish) and rabbitfish (smooth puffer) being caught everywhere. So where were they this year? Was last year a fluke? Speaking of fluke, here in the Old North State, summer flounder (also southern and Gulf flounder), we had an abbreviated season, and the flounder were attacked and caught with a vengeance. Again, there were plenty of citation-size fish, and after the season closed, there were still many fish being released. Late in the season many small flounder were being caught, sometimes two-by-two on bottom rigs. We are hoping that this is a good sign.
This year was also notable for the weather. No, we didn’t have any direct hits from hurricanes in 2022 while mainly suffering swells with some erosion being the main result and bumpy seas stifling offshore trips, which was unfortunate since mahi, wahoo and blackfin tuna bite has been good, along with the bottom fare, including trigger fish.
Not only the swells, but we continue to be in somewhat of a drought, and water temperatures this year were consistently above normal compared to my nearly 30 years of water temperature data. Both of these conditions no doubt affected and continue to affect the fish and fishing as we approach the first day winter this week. Warmer than normal water temperatures and increased salinity pushing the salt line farther up creek, streams and rivers probably has modified where the fish and their food source baits are. One concern I have is if we have a quick cold spell, the fish will be more vulnerable to cold stun and kill as they are too far from up the creek without a paddle.
This will be my final report for this year. I will take a few, I think deserved, holiday weeks off and then resume in early 2023. If you have any suggestions on topics you would like me to write about, feel free to contact me at DrBogus@DrBogus.com. I’m always up for something new that I may not have covered over the years. A couple articles I am working on include fishing the Highway 24 creeks for winter speckled trout, and as I have recently written about, new water access points. I will cover Emerald Isle Woods, which has been around for a while, but it is an underutilized natural resource for hiking and fishing and other activities.
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year to all. See you in 2023!
BOGUS NOTES
Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.
Log onto my website at www.ncoif.com.
I'm located at 118 Conch Ct. in "Sea Dunes," just off Coast Guard Road., Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
