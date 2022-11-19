CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret wrestling team began its season Wednesday with a tri-meet at Southside.
The Mariners won both of their matches, rolling the host 60-6 and getting past Ayden-Grifton by a razor-thin 37-36 score.
Carson Sikes at 113 pounds, Josiah Hynes at 145, Nery Resendiz-Garcia at 170, Daniel White at 220 and Parker Marriner at 285 all went 2-0 on the mat with pins.
The match against Ayden-Grifton actually came down to a tie, but East won via criteria A for the least amount of unsportsmanlike penalties in the match.
The match began at 145 pounds, where Hynes pinned Connor Loftin in 4:47 to give the Mariners a 6-0 lead. The two teams traded six points apiece over the next four weight classes via pins and wins by forfeit until East won three straight bouts at 195, 220 and 285 to take a 30-12 lead.
Chase Wagoner at 195 pounds won by forfeit while White and Marriner both pinned their opponents. A 2:35 pin from Carson Sikes over Ayden-Grifton’s Jaden Taylor at 113 gave East a 36-12 lead, but the Chargers won four straight weight classes between 120 and 138 to force the tie.
In the match with Southside, eight of the 14 weight classes were decided by forfeit. The Mariners won five of the six remaining divisions, getting pins from Resendiz-Garcia at 170 pounds, White at 220, Marriner at 285, Sikes at 113 and Hynes at 145.
East will travel to West Carteret on Saturday, Nov. 19 for the annual Beach Brawl tournament, followed by the Patriot Turkey Clash at Pender on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Here are results of the duals:
East Carteret 37, Ayden-Grifton 36
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Carson Sikes (EC) pin Jaden Taylor (AG), 2:35.
120 – Keller Guthrie (AG) win by forfeit.
126 – Landon Smith (AG) pin Darius Jarvis (EC), 1:22.
132 – Bailor Peebles (AG) pin Jack Piner (EC), 2:47.
138 – Jemarion Folks (AG) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Connor Loftin (AG), 4:47.
152 – Ronnie Best (AG) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 1:05.
160 – Double forfeit.
170 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Matthew Britton (AG), 2:49.
182 – Keaton Guthrie (AG) pin Aaron Gonzalez (EC), 1:14.
195 – Chase Wagoner (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Nasir Ingram (AG), 1:22.
285 – Parker Marriner (EC) pin Josh McCoy (AG).
--------------
East Carteret 60, Southside 6
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Carson Sikes (EC) pin Kaden Miller (SS).
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Darius Jarvis (EC) win by forfeit.
132 – Latham Dixon (SS) pin Jack Piner (EC).
138 – Lily Weippert (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Caleb Dixon (SS).
152 – Luke Cordier (EC) win by forfeit.
160 – Double forfeit.
170 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Jose Ramos (SS).
182 – Aaron Gonzalez (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Chase Wagoner (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Brian Carbali Salinas (SS).
285 – Parker Marriner (EC) pin Chris Bell (SS).
