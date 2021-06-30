MOREHEAD CITY — River Carroll was confident he would win the 170-pound state final Saturday evening when he stepped on the wrestling mat.
The West Carteret senior was somehow even more confident when the match went into sudden-victory overtime.
“It’s because I haven’t lost an overtime match,” he said. “I’ve probably been in close to 10 of them.”
Carroll was right to be confident.
He took down Union Pines’ Aiden McCafferty to win 6-4 and capture his second straight state title while capping an undefeated season.
“As soon as I saw we were going into overtime, I was even more confident,” he said. “I won my first conference title as a fresh-man in overtime. I beat a state champion in my sophomore year in over-time. It comes down to who has the biggest heart in overtime, and I always feel like I have the biggest heart.”
Carroll went 26-0 as a senior in his first year at West – he transferred from Swansboro in the offseason.
He pinned 24 opponents. McCafferty (24-2) is the only opponent he didn’t pin this season. He took a 7-2 decision over the Union Pines junior in mid-May.
“This state final match was a lot harder than last year’s state final match,” Carroll said. “He was sixth last year and did a bunch of national competitions in the summer, so he was working really hard. It’s an amazing feeling to win again. I worked hard for it.”
The first three rounds saw him cruise at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville.
He pinned Northern Guilford’s Louden Peters (22-2) in 3:33 in the semifinal, pinned A.C. Reynolds’ Elijah Brown (19-3) in 58 seconds in the quarterfinal and pinned Central Cabarrus’ Michael Forney (15-5) in 3:05 in the first round.
Then he found himself trailing 2-0 in the first period of the final.
“I was confident I was going to win, but it did shock me when he scored on me first,” Carroll said. “And so, I had to kick the engine on a little bit.”
He was quick to give credit to his West coaches, wrestling practice partners, club coaches and his parents for his successful run.
Carroll went 60-1 as a junior with his lone loss coming to two-time Virginia state champion Bryce Sanderlin in a 10-0 major decision.
He won the 3A 160-pound class state title last season after defeating North Iredell senior Chandler Jordan (47-3) by a 5-0 decision in the final.
“Last year, I didn’t think I would win states until I pinned my way through the regional tournament,” he said. “Then I knew I had a really good shot. It was awesome. Then I knew I had to defend it.”
His performance last season earned him the Takedown Report’s Roy Heverly Award.
The honor, named for the former West standout, went to a Patriot wrestler for the first time in its 19-year his-tory.
Carroll was only the fourth county wrestler to receive the award, joining East Carteret’s Beau Studebaker (2017), Croatan’s Ryan Blackwell (2009) and Croatan’s Jake O’Laker (2006).
He joins Heverly, Studebaker and Blackwell, who also transferred from Swansboro, as the only multiple state champions in county history.
As a sophomore, he went 44-7 and finished fifth in the state. He went 25-10 as a freshman and failed to qualify for the state tournament, which sparked his performances over the next three seasons.
“That drove me the most,” he said. “I’ve probably never cried as much in my life. I cried for like 30 minutes. I told myself I would place at states as a sophomore, and by at least my senior year, I would win states.”
Carroll went 86-1 over the past two years, 130-8 over the past three and 155-18 in his career. His four years on the mat are even more impressive considering he previously skipped a grade and was a year younger than his opponents at the state tournament.
While his family doesn’t have a long legacy of wrestling, it certainly has history. His great-grandfather Artur Kukk was a Greco-Roman wrestler for Estonia in the 1920 Olympics.
A standout student with a 4.23 GPA, Carroll will continue his career next season at the Virginia Military Institute. The son of a U.S. Marine Corps major, he hopes to eventually become a military medical officer.
Here are a few of Car-roll’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Anything Star Wars.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Mandalorian.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Star Wars Rebels.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Uzi Vert.
Favorite Song: “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Favorite Book: “Adios America” by Ann Coulter.
Favorite Team: VMI Keydets.
Favorite Athlete: J’den Cox.
Favorite Vacation: Florida Everglades.
Favorite Hobby: Jewelry making.
Favorite Subject: Biology.
Favorite Quote: “If you play during your work time, you have to work during your play time.” – my dearest momma.
Favorite Food: White chicken chili.
Favorite Drink: Root beer.
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “When I won my first state championship, I ran up to the bleachers and hugged my momma.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Salter and Ms. Kelly.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Jump roping.
Favorite Website/App: Flowrestling.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: J’den Cox.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Ronald Reagan, Dan Gable, Julius Caesar, Achilles and my great-grandfather Artur Kukk who was in the Olympics.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Joshua Knipe, Josh Henderson, Jacob Bennett, Albert Mezzaroba, Jaiden McBride and coach Brent because he owns a motorcycle.
Items For A Deserted Island: Wrestling mat, kayak, fishing pole, a pair of Asics Tiger wrestling shoes and the Golden Corral dessert buffet.
