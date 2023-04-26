PINEY GREEN — Points for the host was a rare sight in West Carteret’s 9-0 win at White Oak on Thursday.
In fact, just two were allowed among 12 singles sets and three in doubles as the Patriots upped their undefeated record to 13-0 overall and 9-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
They were slated to play White Oak one more time at home in Fort Benjamin Park in Newport on Tuesday. With the loss in the first match, the Vikings dropped to 0-13 overall and 0-9 in league play.
The only points allowed to the Vikings came in singles play with Adam Cummings at No. 1 defeating Luke Houston 6-1, 6-0 and Tanner Hahn at No. 3 beating Connor Muston 6-0, 6-1.
Moksh Thakore at No. 2, Slate Taber at No. 4, Worth Stack at No. 5 and Nash Taylor at No. 6 all shut out their opponents 6-0, 6-0.
The shutouts continued in doubles with all three pairings winning by 8-0 scores. Those pairings were Cummings and Thakore at No. 1, Tristan Blaine and Ethan Sherrill at No. 2 and Sawyer Davis and Cooper Jones at No. 3.
The Patriots will compete in the Coastal tournament at Fort Benjamin Park on Wednesday this week. They will play East Carteret (3-9) at the same site on Monday, followed by the start of the dual team state playoffs on Wednesday, May 3.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, White Oak 0
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Luke Houston (WO), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Joshua Smith (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Connor Muston (WO), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4: Slate Taber (WC) def. Isiah Cooper (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Worth Stack (WC) def. Joshua Ledbetter (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Nash Taylor (WC) def. Yusef Othman (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Thakore (WC) def. Houston/Smith (WO), 8-0.
No. 2: Tristan Blaine/Ethan Sherrill (WC) def. Muston/Cooper (WO), 8-0.
No. 3: Sawyer Davis/Cooper Jones (WC) def. Ledbetter/Othman (WO), 8-0.
