PELETIER — A busy summer will be heating up at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway with Sunday night’s running of the Memorial Classic, which will feature the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club and the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series.
The Memorial Classic, a staple on the Carteret County Speedway schedule since 2016, will commence at 6 p.m. tonight (Sunday). As has been the case during past installments of the Memorial Classic, the prerace show will include the Tribute to America, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Retired Lt. Gen. Gary S. McKissock, who served as Deputy Commandant of the Marine Corps for Installations and Logistics, will be on hand during the prerace salute. Chelsie Allison Mattox of Havelock will perform the National Anthem. Mattox has been singing at churches and for wedding bands across eastern North Carolina much of her life and now works as a nurse practitioner in the community.
The racing will be headlined by round three of the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series, as well as the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club. The Battlefield Tire Pro Mini Stocks, Invida FN Bombers, U-CARs, Jr. Mini Cups and Legends will also be in action.
Jared Fryar has won both Late Model races so far this season, but with Fryar not expected to attend on Sunday, there will be a different winner. Zach Lightfoot, who has finished second twice, sits second in points, while Tim Allensworth is third.
The Southern Ground Pounders are excited to make their return to Carteret County Speedway for the Memorial Classic, an event they have been a part of for the past few seasons.
“The Southern Ground Pounders raced the first event there back when it opened, and it is now most of our members’ favorite track,” Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club Series President and competitor Mack Tatum said. “It serves dual purpose as well, being a beach weekend for our crews.”
The top three drivers in the Battlefield Tire Pros Mini Stock point standings are separated by just three points, with Travis Miller leading the points by virtue of winning the last two races. Neil Mason sits second in points and Andrew Jackson is third.
Steve Sullivan has opened up an 11-point cushion on Curtis Lanier in the U-CAR division and has won the last three races in the division. Duane Walker, twice a winner in 2021, leads in the Invida FN Bomber standings over Joey Vereen. Brenton Irving leads the Legends championship over Scotty Benford, while Adam Mattice has run away with a commanding lead in Jr. Mini Cups, having won every race this season. Sean Wales leads Josh Eubanks by four markers in the Champ Kart title race.
Prerace festivities will get underway at 5 p.m. with the standard meet-and-greet session on the front stretch. At 5:30, the attention will shit to the Tribute to America and a salute to the country’s fallen warriors. The green flag will drop at 6:15. Tickets are available at the gate on race day for $15 for adults, while kids 10 and under get in free.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
