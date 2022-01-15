OCEAN — West Carteret polished its county crown on Friday as the boys basketball team pummeled Croatan 82-46.
The Patriots (12-3) had already bested East Carteret twice in nonconference play before the holiday break. Now they have bragging rights over both county teams after starting their 3A Coastal Conference schedule with a bang.
Three Patriots hit double scoring figures in the game, and six total tallied eight or more. They only turned the ball over seven times and just once in the first half. The 36-point lead at the end was the Patriots’ second-largest of the season. West beat Pamlico County by 42 on Nov. 23 and East by 30 on Dec. 8.
“I thought we played as a team, played together,” Mark Mansfield said. “That has been a big focus for us, and I thought we did well with it tonight. There was a lot of balance on the scoresheet.”
He added, “We had 18 turnovers against Havelock, and that’s way too many. Tonight, we really didn’t turn the ball over until late in the game. I thought we were very methodical.”
Croatan came into the contest with a 1-0 conference record after beating Dixon on Jan. 7, but the loss drops the team to 1-10 overall.
Mansfield remembers what it felt like when his own program wasn’t having the best seasons in years past.
“I’ve been in that position before a time or two,” he said. “Driving down to East and they have the studs, and you have some good kids that like to play the game and listen to you and do what they’re supposed to, but they don’t have the height or the quickness or whatever. I thought (Croatan) shot the ball well, and they moved the ball. I just think our size was too much.”
The Patriots wasted no time taking over the game, jumping out to a 10-0 lead before the Cougars finally sank their first shot at the four-minute mark of the first quarter.
Cason Collins came out of the gate on fire for West, scoring four of the first six baskets. He sank four straight to up the Patriots’ lead from 5-0 to 16-2. He finished with 11 points and five rebounds in the game.
“He probably listens better than any kid I’ve got on the team,” Mansfield said. “He works for everything he gets. He did great tonight.”
The Patriots were leading 26-9 by the end of the first quarter and by 45-21 at halftime. The onslaught continued in the second half, with West’s Jaxon Ellingsworth scoring 10 of his team-high 18 in the final 16 minutes. He also pulled down nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
The most entertaining plays of the game came from the due of Rob Cummings and Ellingsworth. Cummings had a dynamic night of his own – recording a double-double and flirting with a triple double with 11 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and five deflections – but he entertained the crowd to no end with his lob passes off the backboard for Ellingsworth to dunk.
“Rob is a real blue-collar guy,” Mansfield said. “He’s someone you know can score, and he’s not afraid to do the dirty work and get down low to make the pass.”
While the game itself was mostly one-sided, the student sections for both schools turned out excellent numbers. The two vibrant student sections, the “Patriot Militia” and the “Croatan Crazies,” lobbed good-natured insults and cheers back and forth all game.
The brightest spot on the court for Croatan was Brent Eilertson, who scored a game-high 24. He sank four three-pointers and a number of midrange jump shots with plenty of pressure in his face. Max Cardona also reached double figures for Croatan with 10 points.
By the night’s end, West held a 48-34 rebounding advantage over the Cougars. Shane Graves pulled down seven for the Patriots and also tallied eight points and three blocks. Worth Stack had six rebounds to go with nine points and three steals, and Jackson Whitaker and Shayne Hester had four rebounds apiece.
Dylan McBride tallied nine points and two steals for West, while Adam Cummings finished with seven points and two assists.
Next week is a big one for the Patriots, who host Swansboro (14-0) on Tuesday in a game with heavy 3A Coastal Conference implications.
Croatan will travel to White Oak (10-3) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret................... 26 19 18 19 - 82
Croatan.............................. 9 12 14 11 - 46
WEST CARTERET (82) – Ellingsworth 18, Collins 11, R. Cummings 11, McBride 9, Stack 9, Graves 8, A. Cummings 7, Whitaker 6, Hester 2, Starling 2.
CROATAN (46) – Eilertson 24, Cardona 10, Graybill 5, Odom 3, Bellamy 2, Wilson 2.
