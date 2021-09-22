BEAUFORT — Anna Gillikin knew she had a good game versus Northside-Pinetown. She just didn’t know how good.
The senior front-row player had a monster night on the volleyball court, leading her team in kills (24), blocks (15) and digs (19).
“I knew I had a lot of kills,” Gillikin said after learning about the blocks and digs. “I didn’t know about the other stuff. Wow, that’s cool. Apparently, I was doing a lot.”
Unfortunately, Gillikin’s gargantuan effort wasn’t enough as East Carteret fell in five sets to the Panthers, dropping a 11-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8 contest.
“I think we just kind of stopped hyping each other up, and it went downhill from there,” she said. “We’ve been working on that because that has been one of our main problems – keeping up our energy. We are just laid back. I know I have to go out of my way to cheer and stay involved.”
Northside moved to 8-1 overall and 1-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, while the Mariners fell to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.
“We’re going to get them next time,” Gillikin said of the rematch at home on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
She knows, however, the team can’t look past other opponents before then, especially Pamlico (2-2, 1-1), which East is set to play at home on Thursday.
“We’re excited to play Pamlico,” she said. “We know they will be good competition. We scrimmaged them before the season and they were good, and I’m sure we’ve both gotten better since then.”
Her own team’s improvement is what Gillikin credits for her remarkable play of late.
After averaging 7.5 kills, 3.0 blocks and 3.5 digs in the first two matches, she is averaging 22.7 kills, 10 blocks and 8.7 digs in the last three. She’s registered at least 22 kills in each of the last three matches with only one of those going five sets.
“I think the team is getting better,” Gillikin said. We’re getting better passes, getting better sets, and so we’re getting better hits. I think that is the thing, get-ting everybody in sync.”
She and the rest of the squad are hoping for plenty of matches to continue improving after playing just nine last season. The East volleyball program was hit as hard as any team in the county with a pair of two-week quarantines.
“It was a lot,” Gillikin said. “Senior year is going much better. I’m enjoying going back to football games, having a normal school schedule.”
A top-notch senior year could also keep her career alive should any college recruiters take notice. Although not necessarily a top priority, she’s keeping the option open of playing volleyball at the next level.
“I would like to play volleyball in college, but I’m also thinking of going into the military, or just going to school and not playing sports,” she said. “I’m not sure. I ask my friends all the time what I should do.”
Getting into most schools won’t be a problem for a standout student that sports a 4.4 GPA. Gillikin said she’s applying to colleges such as N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Wilmington.
A self-driven student, Gillikin said she puts a lot of pressure on herself to do well in the classroom and is currently freaking out about a “B” in her online anatomy class at Carteret Community College.
A career in medicine seems a sure bet.
“I think I’d like to be an ER nurse or trauma nurse, something fast-paced,” she said. “My mom is a family nurse practitioner, and both my grandparents volunteered with the Harkers Island EMS, so I’ve heard some neat stories.”
Playing sports and majoring in nursing would make for a hectic schedule, but Gillikin said she takes inspiration from her cousin, Mikayla Rose, who plays softball and majors in nursing at Barton College.
At the least, Gillikin says she’ll play club volleyball and/or softball in college.
“Either way, I’m going to keep playing,” she said.
She also shines on the diamond for a Mariners softball team that went 11-4 last spring. Gillikin was the team’s ace pitcher, sporting a 3.22 ERA in 74 innings with 115 strikeouts and 24 walks.
“I love pitching,” she said. “I like being in control, controlling the speed of game.”
She was no slouch at the plate either, hitting .435 with 14 RBIs in 46 at-bats.
Here are a few of Gillikin’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Goonies.”
Favorite TV Show: “New Girl.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Sponge-Bob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Luke Combs.
Favorite Song: “Carolina” by Eric Church.
Favorite Book: “Night” by Elie Wiesel.
Favorite Team: Carolina Panthers.
Favorite Athlete: Shohei Ohtani.
Favorite Vacation: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Favorite Hobby: Writing.
Favorite Subject: Biology.
Favorite Quote: “Every champion was once a contender that refused to give up.” – Rocky Balboa.
Favorite Food: Sushi.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Musashi.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning our first game back against Southwest Onslow after quarantine last year.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Sholar Warren.
Favorite Sport: Volleyball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Praying before games.
Favorite Website/App: Net-flix.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: The Qualified Captain.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Robin Williams, J.R.R. Tolkien, Johnny Depp, George W. Bush and Warren Buffett.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Ashlyn Guthrie, Stella Bradford, Christa Golden, Grace Fulcher, Ashley Popp and coach Mickey Putnam.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, flint and steel, fishing line, bug spray and signal mirror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.