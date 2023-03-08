HAVELOCK — The West Carteret girls soccer team notched its third win of the season Tuesday with a 3-1 road tilt over Havelock.
The Patriots (3-1) got two goals from Mary Neal Rowland and another from Sam Huber, but head coach Cory Noe knows there were others left on the table in the win.
“The scoreline wasn’t quite as reflective as I would have liked it to be,” he said. “I felt like we controlled large swaths of the game, but we just couldn’t finish at times. (Havelock) had a lot of size and speed in the back that they used well.”
There were a few instances where a free kick, a corner kick or a rebound off the Havelock keeper presented a scoring opportunity that went unrealized despite multiple Patriots in the vicinity.
Noe said he’d like to see more effort on those chances, but he’s not sweating the possibilities.
“We just weren’t pouncing on those,” he said. “That’s the difference between a 6-1 game and a 3-1 game. I like that those opportunities were there, though. We peppered the net all night.”
Rowland slotted the first goal of the night on a breakaway off a through pass from Huber. That goal came with nine minutes and change left in the first half. She scored again on a penalty kick with four minutes left before the break.
In the second half, Havelock cut the lead to a goal with one from Serenity Greggs. She scored on a ball that was initially stopped by West keeper Chloe Dunn but bounced off the side post and was called over the goal line.
“It was a little bit of a broken play, a loose counter,” Noe said. “She turned the corner, we checked out for the play, and she punished us.”
Huber gave the game its final score with a goal in the 62nd minute. She is leading the team so far this season with six goals. Rowland has scored four.
West keeper Dunn finished the night with seven saves. She has 42 on the season.
The Patriots will next play in The Brittany Showcase. They will face Rocky Mount Academy (1-0) on Friday and Cleveland (2-0-1) on Saturday.
Havelock will travel to D.H. Conley (2-0-1) next Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret........................ 2 1 - 3
Havelock................................ 0 1 - 1
Scoring Summary
WC – Rowland (Huber assist), 31st minute.
WC – Rowland (Penalty) 36th minute.
H – Greggs, 52nd minute.
WC – Huber, 62nd minute.
