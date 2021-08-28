Who will be this year’s News-Times Football Player of the Year, do you think?
This humble paper had the boys and girls basketball Player of the Year award for decades, but the inclusion of other sports, including football, is still relatively new.
The football iteration has only been around for three years, and a running back has won it all three times. West Carteret’s Dashawn Jones won it in 2018, and Croatan’s Colton Sullivan won it the last two years. Sullivan graduated in the spring, though, so there’s no chance of a three-peat.
Someone else is going to win it this year, that’s a fact.
So, who will it be?
The obvious choice to look at first is offensive players. After week one, all signs seem to point to East Carteret quarterback Adam McIntosh. The senior went off against Swansboro with 312 rushing yards, 114 passing yards and six total touchdowns.
If that’s not Player of the Year award material, I don’t know what is.
Then there’s McIntosh’s teammate, Miguel Bassotto. The running back put up 161 yards with two touchdowns against a Pirate defense that knew East wanted to rush the ball.
Staying with East, what happens when rumors about junior running back Jacob Nelson’s return come true? It was reported here that Nelson wanted to focus on baseball this fall, but the rumors are out there, as are his stats from last season, where he put up 679 rushing yards, 320 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns in eight games.
Point being, at the end of this season, I wouldn’t be shocked to see three Mariners at the top of the list for Player of the Year candidates.
Speaking of running backs, keep an eye on Croatan’s primary backs Alex Barnes and Brayden Stephens. Last season as a junior, Barnes competed with Sullivan for the lion’s share of carries in the run-heavy Cougar offense. He finished with 624 rushing yards and seven scores.
The Cougars graduated three of their top five runners, leaving Barnes and junior Stephens to split carries. Barnes only put up 55 rushing yards in week one against Havelock, but that was Havelock. He won’t face a defense quite like that one again this season, not until the playoffs if Croatan makes it that far.
However, Barnes only got nine of the team’s 40 total carries, while Stephens got 17. If the run-by-committee trend continues for the Cougars, it will be hard for either runner to compete statistically with the athletes at East.
The Player of the Year candidate I was most interested in seeing last week didn’t even play. West Carteret quarterback Jamarion Montford sat out the game against Ayden-Grifton in quarantine, leaving Brian Garner to do a darn good job against the Charger defense.
With Spencer Maxwell, Xavier Jones and Josh Mason splitting carries in the backfield, I thought Montford had a good chance to be a statistical standout with his legs and his arm. He’s never played the signal-caller position before, but I’ve seen him on the basketball court, and the kid can move. The offense caters to a good athlete, too. Look at Garner – he had 136 passing yards and 24 rushing yards in week one.
Among Montford, Garner and Maxwell – the latter had team highs in rushing (61) and receiving (107) last week – the Patriots have a solid group of candidates for Player of the Year.
I haven’t forgotten about defense either. Truthfully, I’ve only seen one defender since the award started who could have snagged it, but he didn’t finish the season due to disciplinary issues, so we’ll never really know. It’s tough to get standout numbers when you’re playing as part of an 11-man unit, and it’s even tougher when the offensive standouts are also heavy contributors on defense.
Fact is, it’s doubtful a defense-only player could vie for the award when guys like McIntosh, Barnes and Mason aren’t coming off the field much.
Every year, my colleague, J.J. Smith, and I watch the regular season stats closely to see who could grab the award, but our criteria also depends a lot on the team’s success just as much as the player’s. There are exceptions, of course, but if East Carteret reaches the third round of the state playoffs and West and Croatan get dropped in the first, for instance, it would take a mighty fine stat line from a Patriot or a Cougar to knock one of the Mariners off the top of the pile.
“Awards season” is one of our favorite times at the end of the fall, winter and spring sports season. Sometimes, Smith and I take weeks to decide among two or three candidates. If this season shakes out like it should, it will be no different. I can’t wait.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.