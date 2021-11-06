BOONE — Macey Barnes showed her younger brother isn’t the only member of the family who can shine during a football weekend.
The Appalachian State senior was named Top of the Rock (homecoming queen) last weekend at the Mountaineers’ 59-28 victory over UL Monroe.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Barnes said. “I’m one of those people, I’m not huge into recognition, so it was one of the most humbling experiences I’ve ever had. I kept saying, ‘I’m just amazed I’m here.’ It was a huge honor. I’ve never had so much love and appreciation shown to me.”
A 2018 Croatan graduate, Barnes reported she wasn’t a member of the homecoming court in high school, but was instead on the other side of it.
“I worked yearbook and photographed it and interviewed them, but I wasn’t a part of it, so this was my first time being involved,” she said.
The elementary education major was nominated through her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, and had to submit an essay and then go through an interview process to make it through to each round that featured a cutdown to 16 and then eight for the final homecoming court.
Her younger brother, Alex, is a standout on the Croatan football team. The senior leads the squad this season with 621 rushing yards on 106 carries, while also producing six catches for 63 yards. He’s totaled eight touchdowns on the season.
Barnes started working with the Appalachian State football team two years ago as a member of the Mountaineer Pride Football Student Staff.
“Growing up with a brother who loves football, I’d figure I’d give it a shot,” she said. “It’s really expanded my knowledge of football and athletics. I give tours to recruits on game days, help show them the facilities, introduce them to coaches and such.”
She joined the staff as a sophomore after working as a resident assistant in Mountaineer Hall.
“It was a dorm of athletes, and I just loved working with them, even though I was terrified at first,” Barnes said. “I’m not a big girl, and they were huge guys. I decided to push past my limits, so I jumped into it, and applied. The football team is the biggest thing on campus. Everything revolves around it.”
Her attachment to football doesn’t end there. Her boyfriend, Sammy Henderson, is a reserve offensive lineman for the Mountaineers.
Barnes will remain on the school side of things after graduating with a degree in elementary education. The Emerald Isle native said she wouldn’t mind returning closer to home.
“I’d love to be back down by the coast again,” she said. “I love being in a cold-weather spot, but I’d love to be warmer.”
