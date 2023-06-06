My wife and I have had a place here in Emerald Isle for over 30 years (go figure!), and for much of that time, we have been volunteers for the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Protection Program, walking the beaches at dawn looking for new turtle nests, sitting late into the night waiting for those pesky hatchling turtles to emerge on their way to the sea, helping with strandings and watching over the nests for tampering, predators or ocean overwash conditions from high tides and tropical storms.
We were just two of a continuing and ever-growing group of dedicated volunteers doing our part in the survival of these amazing reptiles. The season here in North Carolina extends from May 1 when we anticipated the beginning of nesting season until the end of October as we await the last nest to hatch.
So, what are some interesting FAQs about sea turtles:
The predominant turtle nesting here in North Carolina is the loggerhead (96 percent), but we have seen green turtles (3 percent), in addition to Kemp’s Ridley, hawksbills and very rarely a leatherback. Actually, a leatherback turtle nest has already been laid along the Cape Lookout National Seashore, and we had one memorable leatherback nest even here in Emerald Isle a number of years ago.
The loggerhead reaches sexual maturity within 20-30 years and has a lifespan of up to 70 years or more years and can weigh over 300 pounds. Loggerhead sea turtles don’t nest every year. They nest every two to four years, or on average from our DNA study, about every three years. Sea turtles can nest every 14 days and have been documented to lay as many as eight nests per year.
From our DNA study, North Carolina turtles tend to lay on average four nests per year. So how many eggs do they lay? In each nest, there are between 80-150 eggs, with an incubation time between 50-70 days, which depends on sand temperature. With the recent warm summers, many of the nests are hatching closer to 50 days than 60 to 70. So, the hot sand can make them develop quicker, whereas the cooler weather may cause eggs to develop more slowly. Importantly, like many reptiles, incubation temperature also helps determine the sex of the turtle, the cooler sand producing more males and the hotter sand more female turtles. If you have ever seen them, sea turtle eggs are round, like a ping-pong ball and leathery. Not hard like a chicken’s egg.
They are called loggerhead turtles because of their large “log-like” heads and powerful crushing jaws. So, what is their diet? They are omnivores feeding mostly on shellfish that live on the bottom of the ocean, horseshoe crabs, clams, mussels and other invertebrates like jellyfish. They also occasionally consume seaweed, and a brown algae called, i.e., sargassum weed.
Next week, I’ll give a summary of how sea turtles fared in 2022 in North Carolina.
So, how’s the fishing?
First, however, is the weather, with the Midwest mired in a sweltering summer heat. We have remained cool with a persistent and cool northeast wind almost daily for the last six weeks.
On the other hand, surf fishing has picked up a bit as there are Spanish mackerels and bluefish early in the morning at both ends of Emerald Isle and in between as well.
One seriously notable catch was that of a 51-pound black drum caught on blanched fleas in Pine Knoll Shores. It must have been an epic 45-minute battle on 15 pound-test monoline. The fish was measured and released.
There have been a few specks landed especially at The Point in Emerald Isle, but where are the reds? A few lady crabs are pinching feet along the surf, so they should be there. Irritatingly, I keep getting reminders from Facebook of my red drum catches from years past! By the way, there are some big pompano showing up from the piers and surf.
The inside fishing continues to be on the upside with good red and black drum action, trout on topwater plugs, along with sheepshead on crunchy baits around hard structure. Trout, caught ton topwater plugs, have been weighed in up to 7 pounds. There also seems to be no end of flounder inside, around the nearshore reefs or from the ocean fishing piers. Everywhere! However, the season for 2023 still remains a deeply guarded secret.
I have recently mentioned the nearshore reefs (AR-315 and 320). Another species hot there are the gray trout. They are big and plentiful, along with Spanish, pounder blues and a few remaining Atlantic bonito that are continuing to go north for the summer as the water has warmed into the 70s. One less used reef, AR-330, a little farther offshore, currently is the go-to hotspot for a good pull. They are affectionately (or not) called reef donkeys, but amberjacks always give you a good pull and are a blast to hang on topwater baits as they roam the surface above the reefs.
As for the fishing piers, it’s been a slow week.
Oceanana Pier had a “Blues Brothers Blitz” late last week, along with Spanish. Bottom fishing has been slow since Memorial Day.
Bogue Inlet Pier was slow all last week, especially while bottom fishing. Smallish Spanish and blues to 4 pounds were caught, one pompano on a piece of fresh pork, and I saw a big lizardfish. Interestingly, there have been a number of big speckled trout, including a 3.5-pounder weighed in and a citation fish lost at the net. The citation fish hit a GotCha plug being jigged up and down right next to the pier. Bogue Inlet Pier has weighed in three kings this year to 32 pounds and a 20-pound barracuda. Monday, morning there was a huge school of menhaden drifting by the pier. The only hookup Tuesday morning was a shark.
Seaview Pier reports a few lost reds, Spanish and blues, with a few small spots and croakers on the bottom.
Surf City Pier reports blues to 4 pounds, a good run of speckled trout, some summer spots and sea mullet.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a staple of Spanish and blues and some sheepshead.
When the weather has cooperated, offshore fishing has been good for mahi (often limits), wahoo, black and yellowfin tuna, bottom fish, and yes, billfish, just in time for the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament starting this Saturday June 10 (https://www.thebigrock.com/eventschedule-2/).
