CHAPEL HILL — How good is the Croatan athletic program?
The Cougars are 7.5 points away from winning five consecutive Wells Fargo State Cups.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the results this week, showing the school had won its third in a row and fourth in five years.
“It would be five out of five if that darn COVID bug didn’t get us,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “We were going to have a really strong spring that year.”
They finished as runner-up in 2019-2020 when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the spring season, falling just 7.5 points short of Carrboro, which won the honor for the seventh time in nine years.
The Cougars finished with 395 points last year, followed by Lake Norman Charter with 364, West Henderson with 341, Carrboro with 319 and North Lincoln with 290.
Those numbers aren’t official and will be updated at a later date, but Croatan is still determined to be the winner.
The award recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for state champions, 45 for runner-up, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth.
Croatan produced state champions in boys cross country and girls lacrosse – those are the first county state titles in those respective sports – and earned a state runner-up spot in boys indoor track and field. The boys outdoor track and field team took third in the state while the boys swim team finished fourth.
“We can’t believe it,” Boal said. “I don’t keep track of it throughout the year, but at the awards banquet, I looked at how we did last year, and I thought we we’re going to be top three, but no way I thought we were winning it. I didn’t think we had the kind of year we have had in previous years. It’s good to get surprises like that every once in a while.”
The program’s 395 points didn’t compare to the previous year’s 550 or the 515 in 2018-2019.
Even more impressive, Croatan has now won back-to-back 3A cups after winning two at the 2A level.
“How ’bout it?” Boal said. “That is pretty darn neat.”
The Cougars’ win is eye-opening on multiple levels. They’re the only athletic program east of Raleigh in the top 10.
In addition to Lake Norman Charter, West Henderson, Carrboro and North Lincoln, Northwood, East Lincoln, Hickory, Orange and Dudley made the list.
“We’re just this little ol’ school out by the water,” Boal said. “We’re awfully proud of the kids and coaches. They are the ones doing the work. We’re very excited for them.”
The Cougars won the Wells Fargo State Cup for the second time in three years with a victory in the 2020-2021 sports calendar.
They previously won in 2018-2019 to become the first county athletic program to capture the award, which came in Boal’s first year. He replaced David Perry who spent 18 years as the athletic director.
Boal noted the timing was a coincidence.
“He is the guy who put this model in place for 20 years,” he said. “He made my job easy. I just stepped in, and it runs pretty smooth for the most part. He did a heck of a job putting everything in place. I never take any credit without mentioning him. He is the brains behind this thing.”
Croatan has now finished in the top five for 10 straight years, taking fifth in 2013-2014 and placing third for the next four years (2014-2018). The recent run stands in stark contrast to the previous 10 years when it ended up in the top 10 just once in 2009-2010.
