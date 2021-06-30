CECE JOHNSON

East Carteret’s Cece Johnson, left, wins the long jump and takes third in the triple jump at the 1A track and field state championship. (Contributed photo)

GREENSBORO — Three athletes gave the East Carteret girls track and field team a top-10 state finish Friday at the 1A championships.

Cece Johnson grabbed gold and bronze medals, Tanzania Locklear posted two top-eight finishes and Andralyn Livingston one top-five finish to give the squad 29 points and a three-way tie for ninth.

The Mariners tied with Mountain Island Charter.

Swain won the competition with 78 points, followed by Pamlico with 52 and Research Triangle with 46.

Winston-Salem Prep took fourth with 41 points, followed by Highland Tech with 40, Murphy with 36, Pine Lake Prep with 33 and North Stokes with 32.

Forty-six teams competed in the meet.

Johnson won the long jump with an 18-foot leap, which was more than half a foot longer than both her previous personal record entering the meet and the second-place finisher.

“I felt more relaxed this time at states than last year (at indoors),” Johnson said. “I was nervous but a good nervous. I really felt like COVID took my chances at proving that I could win states (last year), but I made sure that I gave it everything I had because so much went into this season.”

Robbinsville freshman Zoie Shuler took the silver in the long jump with a 17-05.5 leap. Johnson came into the meet with a personal record of 17-05.5 set in the regional.

The East junior now has three medals in the event.

Johnson opened some eyes as a freshman, earning a third-place finish in the long jump at the state outdoor meet, thanks to a 16-10 tale of the tape.

Before the coronavirus pandemic set in last year, she earned a bronze medal in the long jump at the 1A/2A winter indoor state meet with a 17-03.75 leap.

The outdoor state meet was canceled in the spring due to the pandemic.

Johnson has a total of six medals in her career.

She took bronze in the triple jump Friday with a 34-10 leap.

She was a part of the 400-meter winning relay team and the 800-meter silver medal relay team as a freshman.

Johnson nearly added to her medal total in the 200-meter dash Friday with a sixth-place time of 26.36 seconds. Highland Tech’s Lauren Tolbert took third in 25.93.

Johnson was also ninth in the 100-meter dash in 12.88, giving her four top-10 state finishes at this year’s meet.

Livingston placed fifth in the 100 meters in 12.61 and took 10th in the 400 meters in 1:02.76.

Locklear started her track and field career on a strong note, taking seventh in the discus with an 85-07 toss and eighth in the shot put with a 30-08.5 push in her freshman year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.