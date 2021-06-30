GREENSBORO — Three athletes gave the East Carteret girls track and field team a top-10 state finish Friday at the 1A championships.
Cece Johnson grabbed gold and bronze medals, Tanzania Locklear posted two top-eight finishes and Andralyn Livingston one top-five finish to give the squad 29 points and a three-way tie for ninth.
The Mariners tied with Mountain Island Charter.
Swain won the competition with 78 points, followed by Pamlico with 52 and Research Triangle with 46.
Winston-Salem Prep took fourth with 41 points, followed by Highland Tech with 40, Murphy with 36, Pine Lake Prep with 33 and North Stokes with 32.
Forty-six teams competed in the meet.
Johnson won the long jump with an 18-foot leap, which was more than half a foot longer than both her previous personal record entering the meet and the second-place finisher.
“I felt more relaxed this time at states than last year (at indoors),” Johnson said. “I was nervous but a good nervous. I really felt like COVID took my chances at proving that I could win states (last year), but I made sure that I gave it everything I had because so much went into this season.”
Robbinsville freshman Zoie Shuler took the silver in the long jump with a 17-05.5 leap. Johnson came into the meet with a personal record of 17-05.5 set in the regional.
The East junior now has three medals in the event.
Johnson opened some eyes as a freshman, earning a third-place finish in the long jump at the state outdoor meet, thanks to a 16-10 tale of the tape.
Before the coronavirus pandemic set in last year, she earned a bronze medal in the long jump at the 1A/2A winter indoor state meet with a 17-03.75 leap.
The outdoor state meet was canceled in the spring due to the pandemic.
Johnson has a total of six medals in her career.
She took bronze in the triple jump Friday with a 34-10 leap.
She was a part of the 400-meter winning relay team and the 800-meter silver medal relay team as a freshman.
Johnson nearly added to her medal total in the 200-meter dash Friday with a sixth-place time of 26.36 seconds. Highland Tech’s Lauren Tolbert took third in 25.93.
Johnson was also ninth in the 100-meter dash in 12.88, giving her four top-10 state finishes at this year’s meet.
Livingston placed fifth in the 100 meters in 12.61 and took 10th in the 400 meters in 1:02.76.
Locklear started her track and field career on a strong note, taking seventh in the discus with an 85-07 toss and eighth in the shot put with a 30-08.5 push in her freshman year.
