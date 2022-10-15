The boys soccer 3A Coastal Conference was supposed to be a competitive one.
It was one of the most exciting draws when the new league was structured following realignment in 2021.
Swansboro, Dixon and White Oak all had storied programs, West Carteret and Richlands can both produce strong teams, and Croatan was coming off a program-first state championship in spring 2021.
I wrote a column talking about how it would be perhaps the most competitive boys soccer conference in the state.
I was wrong.
So far, it hasn’t been competitive at all. Croatan went undefeated in league play last fall, and this season, it is 6-0 with a 30-3 goal advantage over its opponents. Only one conference match has been decided by less than three goals, and on Wednesday, the Cougars absolutely rolled Dixon 8-0. The Bulldogs are the No. 17-ranked team in the 3A east.
Not too shabby, and not too competitive.
When the season started, Croatan head coach Paul Slater wasn’t sure what kind of squad he was going to have. The program had graduated an extremely talented class of nine seniors, including five of its top six scorers.
I covered the Cougars in a 4-2 loss to Ashley on Sept. Afterward, Slater was visibly frustrated. His team was 0-3-1, and its next match was against Hoggard, the No. 7-ranked team in the state across all classifications.
He had every right to be frustrated.
But he stressed that this team, with all its growing pains, just needed time. Patience was the name of the game, at least during a nonconference schedule that included Laney (14-1-1), Hoggard (14-1-1), Hickory (13-1-3), Topsail (11-3-2) and Ashley (10-6).
That patience appears to have paid off. The Cougars started their conference schedule against a red-hot Swansboro team that started the season with nine straight wins and only a loss to Williams, the No. 1-ranked team in the 3A.
Croatan won that game 2-1 and has gone on to win six straight. It hasn’t allowed a goal for the last three of those, outscoring White Oak (9-6-2), Dixon (8-5-3) and West (5-7-1) a combined 17-0.
It’s not like the league is packed with expected easy wins either. Swansboro is ranked No. 3 in the 3A east, Dixon is ranked No. 17, White Oak No. 20 and West No. 29. The Cougars are ranked No. 4.
The season isn’t over, by any means. The Cougars still need to play at Swansboro on Thursday. Even if they lose that game, though, they’re still riding a bullet train to a third straight conference championship.
Croatan had ripped off two straight 18-win seasons coming into this fall. Last season ended in a penalty kick heartbreak loss to Lee County, but the team still reached the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs. Remember, last year was the Cougars’ first in the 3A classification.
That was supposed to make them struggle. The Coastal was supposed to be competitive. Too bad nobody told the Cougars.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
