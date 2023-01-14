The West Carteret boys basketball team has a chance to do something notable this season.
That’s hard to say about a program that has gone on back-to-back 3A east regional final runs and won four straight conference championships, but it’s true.
When you look at the last four Patriot teams to win a league title, one thing stands out – a dominant scorer.
Jaxon Ellingsworth averaged 21.9 points per game last season and he averaged 21.1 per game in 2020-2021. J.J. Williams averaged 18.5 points per game in 2019-2020 and he scored 17.4 per game in 2018-2019.
This season, the Patriots’ top scorer is Dylan McBride with 13.5 points per game. McBride is a strong, athletic player capable of averaging 20 per game in a different system under different circumstances, but instead he represents a piece of the program’s most balanced offense in years.
West has a whopping seven players averaging more than four points per game this season. After McBride, Worth Stack is scoring 10.8 points per game, Jaylen Hewitt is averaging 9.5, Jaxson Whitaker 8.5, Cason Collins 7.6, Adam Cummings 7.5 and Xavier Jones 4.5.
Among the top six scorers, there is only a difference of six points. That is an incredibly low number. If you don’t believe me, take a look at the last four conference-winning teams at West.
In 2021-2022, there was a 17.2-point difference between Ellingsworth and the team’s sixth-place scorer, Stack, with 4.7 points per game.
The difference between the team’s first- and sixth-place scorer in 2020-2021 was 16.7 points. It was 12.6 points in 2019-2020 and 12.2 in 2018-2019.
Only one of those West teams scored more points per game than the 69.1 the Patriots are averaging this season. That was the 2019-2020 team, which averaged 70.7. It’s also the only other squad during the current run to also have seven players averaging more than four points per game.
It's worth noting, however, that the 2019-2020 team had a strength of schedule rated 2.2 by MaxPreps.com. This season’s squad has played a schedule rated a 6.3.
This season’s ultra-balanced approach by the Patriots is unique for both the program and the conference.
In the last decade alone, West’s leading scorers have all hovered around 20 points per game. The lowest-averaging scorer was Arron Stewart with 15.9 points per game in 2015-2016.
As for the conference, ever since the 3A Coastal dropped the Greenville schools in the realignment leading to the 2013-2014 season, the top team in the standings have had a player averaging more than 20 points in five of the nine seasons.
The top scorer from that period was Havelock’s Kyran Bowman with 24.6 points per game in 2013-2014. The lowest-averaging scorer was Northside-Jacksonville’s Savion Pepper with 13.9 in 2017-2018.
The truth is, the Patriots don’t need a dominant scorer to win a fifth straight conference title this season. They have seven players who can all reach double scoring figures any given night, plus a stable of bench players who can all contribute when needed.
The team has the height, speed and chemistry needed to keep the historic run alive. With eight of the program’s top nine scorers set to graduate this spring, the tougher question is whether it can keep the run alive in 2023-2024.
