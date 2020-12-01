CAPE CARTERET — Spirits and funds were raised Saturday at the fifth annual Turkey Trot for the Trail hosted by The GYM at Cape Carteret Aquatic Center.
The run/walk event, held for the benefit of the Cape Carteret Trail Project, attracted 191 participants despite a little rain that morning.
“People were extremely excited to be out at the race even though it rained for the start,” race director Jessica Diaz said. “The feedback was that people were happy to have an event to participate in during these times.”
In-person road races have been in short supply since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, organizations, have begun putting them on again with special attention paid toward maintaining CDC guidelines.
“We encouraged masks to be worn prior to and after the run,” Diaz said. “Online registration was encouraged, and the majority of participants registered this way. We also had contactless packet pickups, where participants called The GYM and we placed their packet outside for them to pick up under our carport.”
The Turkey Trot was just the second in-person running event since the arrival of the novel coronavirus, following the Beaufort Bridge Run on Nov. 7. As it was for that race, measures were taken, such as including sanitation stations, requiring runners to bring their own water or Gatorade, offering a virtual option for the run and starting the run in waves.
Diaz is hoping to implement more safety guidelines as The GYM looks to put on additional events, such as an Indoor Triathlon on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Diaz anticipates this will be the perfect social distancing event with only five athletes allowed per wave.
“I plan to bring more smart and safe events to the area,” she said. “I have been thinking of ways to bring back racing safely since day one of the shutdown. The next idea is called a hybrid event. I’ve seen that there are some being done in the state next year. They’ll have their courses marked, and participants will have a wide time period to access the course and compete it, then turn in their time electronically.”
The Turkey Trot event was not timed this year, but the first male and female finishers, as well as the best-dressed Thanksgiving-themed participants, won prizes of pumpkin pies.
Proceeds from the event went to benefit the completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, a 3.1-mile loop asphalt that will accommodate walkers, runners and cyclists. The goal is to link area neighborhoods, businesses, schools, public services, recreation and nature areas. The trail project will include exercise areas, gardens, nature trails, wooded areas and numerous memorial benches.
With $5,452.16 raised from sponsorships from The GYM, Transportation Impact and Antonelli’s Comfort Solutions, the event has raised approximately $20,000 for completion of the trail, which already exists in sections in Cape Carteret on Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
