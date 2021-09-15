BEAUFORT — After East Carteret’s volleyball games on the previous two days were canceled due to nearly one third of the team quarantining, the remaining players thought their game on Thursday would be canceled as well.
They thought wrong.
Coach Mikey Putnam had the team play White Oak despite five reliable seniors not suiting up.
“At practice the day before, it was almost solemn, preparing ourselves to play without them,” sophomore Kate Guthrie said. “Coach told us we had to be on our ‘A’ game, we had to be scrappy, play well, and we did, so that was exciting.”
East was missing its top hitter and blocker in Anna Gillikin (59 kills, 21 blocks), top setter in Grace Fulcher (87 assists) and the versatile Christa Golden, who ranks second in both aces (nine) and digs (17), and third in both kills (22) and blocks (six).
Ashlyn Guthrie and Stella Bradford, two of the team’s top five in serve-receive, also missed the contest.
The Mariners still won in impressive fashion, beating the Vikings 25-13, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21 to move to 4-1 on the season.
“The first set was really shocking,” Guthrie said. “I was expecting it to be close or maybe even for us to lose. I worried if we did bad in the first set, then we would be hard on ourselves. It was a confidence boost for the rest of the sets. It set the tone.”
White Oak (2-1) dropped its first match of the season after opening the year with wins over Northside-Jacksonville (0-7) and Havelock (0-5).
The Mariners had been set to play the Vikings on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Havelock on Wednesday, Sept. 8 but Putnam canceled those games. She had faith in her squad to take on White Oak on Thursday, even if perhaps her players didn’t.
“We are so used to playing with the core group of seniors that it was intimidating without them, but I think we as a team really stepped up our game and played well together,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie led the way in the victory, posting team highs in kills (seven) and blocks (seven) while putting up nine digs, which ranked second on the squad.
“I was very nervous,” she said. “I didn’t know how good the other team was, and I didn’t know how we would play. I was more nervous than usual. I kept telling myself I needed to play well with so many out.”
Missing so many players, Guthrie found herself in spots she usually doesn’t find herself in. The middle hitter spent as much time, if not more, on the back row.
“That rotation, sometimes you get stuck in it, so we had to stay there,” she said. “I was ready to get back to the front row. My weakest point is the back row.”
Guthrie didn’t play on the back row as a freshman and couldn’t recall if she even played there at all in middle school.
“I asked coach if that was where I was going to play, and she said, ‘Yeah, of course, you’ll play all around,’ and I was like … ‘OK.’”
She received serve 13 times after having done so just once in the previous four games. The sophomore produced nine digs after accumulating one in 13 career games. She also served 13 times after having done so just once in her career.
“I receive in practice, but I never think I’m going to have to do it in a game, and I usually don’t serve,” Guthrie said. “It was uncomfortable and unfamiliar, but I think I did fine enough, especially considering the circumstances.”
After a fine freshman campaign, Guthrie is playing even better as a sophomore. She ranks second on the team in both kills (31) and blocks (19. Last season also saw her rank second in both categories with 61 kills and 18 blocks.
‘Making varsity was a shock,” she said. “I didn’t expect it. I think I am al-ways pretty critical of myself, a perfectionistic, so I was mildly happy with freshman season. I think it helped with this year. I feel like I know my way around more.”
East was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as much as any team in the county last season with a pair of two-week quarantines, leading to just nine games played. The Mariners went 7-2 and tied for the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship.
“I’m just hoping for a normal season,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie, who also plays basketball and softball, said she would be interested in playing volleyball in college, but her academic goals come first. She sports an impressive 4.44 GPA and has her sights set on UNC-Chapel Hill.
Here are a few of Guthrie’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “La La Land.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Good Place.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Gravity Falls.”
Favorite Band/Artist: The Strokes.
Favorite Song: “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus” by The Strokes.
Favorite Book: “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Simone Biles.
Favorite Vacation: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Favorite Hobby: Learning new musical instruments.
Favorite Subject: English.
Favorite Quote: “I don’t want other people to decide what I am. I want to decide that for myself.” – Emma Watson.
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite Drink: Sprite.
Favorite Restaurant: Panera Bread.
Favorite Season: Winter.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Hitting a home run at Dixon my freshman year, and then getting teased for my lack of excitement.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Ashley Wright.
Favorite Sport: Volleyball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Listening to music.
Favorite Website/App: Tik-Tok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Grace Tulevech on Tik-Tok.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Harry Styles, Emma Watson, Freddie Mercury, Steve Irwin and Simone Biles.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Hailey Grady, Tanzania Locklear, Ashley Popp, Anna Gillikin, Alisha Tosto and coach Mickey Fox.
Items For A Deserted Island: A good book, my phone, bug spray, sunglasses and a blanket.
