One thing I look forward to each and every sports season are notable county matchups.
There are certainly a few of those this spring.
The upcoming contests between the West Carteret and Croatan boys tennis teams, for example, should be top-tier matchups. Both teams are 4-0 and dominating their opponents so far this season.
The advantage has to go to the Cougars who are riding a whopping 53-game winning streak in conference play.
They made the jump from the 2A classification to 3A last season and swept their series against a West squad that won every other regular season game and had a state championship quarterfinals doubles team at No. 1 and No. 2 in singles.
That said, the Patriots have seniors at all six singles positions while Croatan graduated five of its top six from last season.
Could we see the Cougars’ massive league winning streak snapped? Will the Patriots get their first win over the county rival since 2018? The truth will play out when they face each other for the first time on April 4.
Another West-Croatan matchup I’ll be looking forward to is on the soccer pitch. The Cougar girls haven’t lost a conference game since 2018 and haven’t lost to West since 2017. They’re coming off a 3A east regional finals appearance and have gone 2-0-1 versus the Patriots in three meetings over the last five years.
This season, West is 4-3 and Croatan is 1-4. The state’s RPI rankings have the Patriots listed at No. 20 in the 3A and the Cougars at No. 28. It’s worth noting, though, that MaxPreps.com has Croatan’s strength of schedule rated an 11.7 and West’s a 5.1.
In their first meetings as 3A Coastal Conference opponents last season, the two teams tied 2-2 in the first contest at Croatan, and the Cougars won 4-0 in the game at West.
The two programs don’t have the luxury of focusing solely on each other, not with a conference that includes No. 11-rated Richlands (6-1-1), No. 13 Dixon (3-1-1) and No. 16 Swansboro (3-3-1), but I know I have their two matchups slated for April 6 and May 9 circled on the calendar.
While there are no conference implications on the line, the East-West match scheduled for Tuesday is another one to watch.
The Mariners graduated seven seniors from last season’s 2A east regional finals squad, but the Patriots haven’t beaten East since the 2018 season. The two teams tied 0-0 last season, while East won 2-0 in 2021 and 1-0 in 2019.
The Mariners are 2-4 this season and ranked No. 14 in the 2A east with a 1.1 strength of schedule rating.
On the softball field, East and Croatan played to a one-run finish, 4-3, in the Mariners’ favor on March 3. The two ball clubs play each other again in Beaufort on Monday, March 27.
East is 4-2 and ranked No. 22 in the 2A east with a minus-3.7 strength of schedule rating. Croatan is 0-2 having only played East and Pamlico County (4-1), the No. 7-ranked team in the 1A east. Teams must play at least six games to be ranked in their divisions.
The Cougars last beat the Mariners in 2019 in an eight-inning, one-run thriller. After the one-run finish earlier this season, the rematch set for later this will be another chance for Croatan to snap East’s three-game winning streak in the rivalry series.
It's hard to know if the West and Croatan baseball teams, which play back-to-back games on April 4 and April 6, make for a good matchup.
After the first three weeks of the season, the Patriots are 2-3 and the Cougars are 1-6. Both programs have played tough opponents from bigger markets nearby and lost.
West reached northwest to a lineup of Greenville-based teams, losing steep contests to J.H. Rose (8-0) and D.H. Conley (6-0). Rose is the No. 1 team in the 3A east and Conley is the No. 3 team in the 4A east
Croatan reached southwest to a group of Wilmington-based games, losing to Hoggard (5-0) and South Brunswick (5-0) twice. The Cougars only lost by a run to Hoggard, the No. 5-ranked team in the 4A east. South Brunswick is the No. 6 team in the 3A east.
Neither team has played a common opponent, but they will in the next few weeks. Croatan will travel to East on Monday, a team West defeated 9-5 on Thursday and 12-0 on March 2. On April 1, the Patriots will take on New Bern (3-3), a team Croatan lost to by a 4-1 score.
MaxPreps.com has Croatan ranked No. 30 in the 3A east, while West hasn’t played enough games to warrant a ranking. No. 24 Swansboro (2-5) will be in the mix come conference time, but the Coastal could very well come down to West or Croatan.
With the Patriots looking for their sixth straight conference title and the Cougars looking for what could be their second title in three years, those games in April might be one of the best tickets of the spring season.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
