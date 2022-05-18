The turtles are coming, but how can you help these sea turtles? All the nesting species of sea turtles we see along the North Carolina coast are protected under the Endangered Species Act (1973) and classifies as endangered, including the loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s Ridley, hawksbill and majestic leatherbacks, with the loggerheads being protected since 1978. And tampering with the turtles or the nests can end you up with hefty federal penalties, including fines and prison time. So first of all, do no harm and leave them alone. If you see a sea turtle in the ocean or on the beach, stay away from it, do not harass, pick up, ride, straddle, restrain, jump over, injure, kill or otherwise disturb the sea turtles.
The Emerald Isle website contains a plethora of information about sea turtles and their protection program in Emerald Isle at: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/321/Sea-Turtle-Program, including information on volunteers. Not everyone has the time to volunteer, but there are many things the public can do to help out during the nesting and hatching season to ensure the health and safety of the nesting sea turtles and hatchlings, most of which is common sense.
Fill in all holes that you dig. Digging holes in the beach strand seems to be a popular past-time but is hazardous to mother and hatchling turtles, nighttime beach walkers and emergency vehicles too.
Remove tents, toys and beach gear overnight and any other items that may interfere with the turtles.
Keep outside lights off at night. They may disturb nesting mother turtles and distract hatching baby turtles as they turn toward the light but away from the ocean which is their immediate destination after hatching.
Pick up trash, especially plastic bags, which they may try to eat expecting a jellyfish. Also pick up nets, hooks, discarded fishing line and other fishing gear.
Fireworks are illegal in North Carolina, so please leave the pyrotechnics at home. The noise keeps mother turtles from coming onshore to nest and disturbs baby turtles during hatching.
Call the Emerald Isle Police Department at 252-354-2021 if you see a nesting or hatching turtle or anyone disturbing a marked turtle nest area.
And finally, please no flashlights or flash photography. If you see a nesting or hatching sea turtle, please stay quiet, sit down and enjoy the show. By the way, the hatchings aren’t advertised ahead of time, but the public is welcome to talk with volunteers and it and wait along with the volunteers. If hatchings occur after dark, which is the usual case, please no flash photography, no flashlights (not even ones with red light) because of potential harm to the
hatchlings as it distracts them and they will head toward your light instead of the white of the ocean surf.
For more information about sea turtles, the Sea Turtle Hospital and Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center on Topsail Island, go to www.seaturtlehospital.org. If you are interested in tracking the turtles and latest information, log onto: http://www.seaturtle.org, and the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles, http://www.nestonline.org/.
This is hoping that we have a safe and successful season.
---------------------
What a crazy week it was with the rollercoaster weather, wild temperature fluctuations, gale-force winds, houses sliding into the ocean on the upper Outer Banks and even some rain to help alleviate our growing drought conditions.
All this and there were still hungry fish to be found. Along with the epic Spanish mackerel and bonito runs, big chopper blues have made a showing from Oak Island to Ocracoke. We had an awesome run of them a few years ago, and it looks like they are making a return visit. In the mix with the toothy predators are a good showing of king mackerel, as well some in the 40-pound class. Think “King Mackerel and the Blues are Running.” Love that show with the Coastal Cohorts!
As one peruses social media, you can also see the nice catches of cobia in the 30- to 60-pound class, with most being caught sitting and soaking mullet or menhaden on fish-finder rigs and not sight-casting bucktails. This would be mostly in the usual deep holes working from Barden Inlet into the turning basin and Intracoastal Waterway holes around N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries offices. It’s been a good start so far in 2022.
I’m still stuck with the monsta-grays! When all is said and done, we will have a banner year of citation fish, some pushing 7 to 8 pounds. These fish are at the nearshore reefs wrecks and rocks and into the turning basin and can be easily jigged up with shiny metal lures or soft plastics on a lead jig head. I mention the turning basin, which can be one of the most productive fishing holes around for just about anything. Big sheepshead Spanish, bonito, blues, both trouts, red and black drums, and remember king mackerel tourney winners have also come from the port area. You just need to play the tides and deep water, but there is plenty of structure.
Inside, the red and black drum are there with reds and specks sucking down topwater baits and live minnows. What is your favorite topwater plug? Do you like the low or high pitch rattles? The Neuse River area is yielding reds, specks and some nice stripers too. Speaking of stripers, the Roanoke River has had a great season with many fish pushing 30 inches, all catch and release. This week will produce several days of king tides for you tailing drum anglers.
The surf is giving up blues and Spanish, especially around inlets and piers. There are also sea mullet and black drum on shrimp and sand fleas, but the absence of reds is distressing.
---------------------
For the piers, Oceanana Pier reports Spanish, blues to 3 pounds, best early and late, sea mullet, 1 to 2 pounds and best at night.
Bogue Inlet Pier had decent fishing last week with Spanish and blues and sea mullet, especially on sand fleas. Yes, the fleas are there!
Seaview Pier reports three kings last week, good Spanish and blues with some chopper blues in the mix, along with sea mullet and croakers.
Surf City reports a slow week with some Spanish, blues and one king lost.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a slow week in the wind with a few blues and Spanish and a nice 34-pound king.
---------------------
FYI: Dredging of the access channel at the Emerald Isle Wildlife ramp is underway.
It shouldn’t take too long to complete. Finally, hope you all got to see the lunar eclipse on Sunday night into early Monday morning. Skies were clear and views of the red moon spectacular.
BOGUS NOTES
