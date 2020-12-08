As with everything else this year, the “expected” run of migratory trout along our ocean beaches is buggered up.
Trout can be the easiest and at the same time the most difficult species of fish to catch…such are the vagaries of speckled trout fishing, highlighted by my poem below, “Ode to the Speckled Trout,” that I composed while writhing in frustration during November of 1998.
“The Trout is a fish-You’d like on your dish-They’re as frustrating as they can be.
Neither plug or live bait-Nor grub or cut skate-Could reverse your fate called fish-free.
Even when they’re in sight-Don’t mean that they’ll bite-They’ll feast whenever they please.
Oh this shell game they play-“That’s trout fishin’” we say-And we love it from this year to next.
Now my frosted hands tingle-The thoughts of Kris Kringle-And visions of trout yet to be!!”
We’ve all been there, and this past weekend was no different. While fishing one of our local creeks on Saturday, I readily filled my creel with keeper specks while releasing a variety of short fish. A plastic shrimp is all I needed. Low tide and wind were no problem as there was plenty of bait cavorting in the creek.
Sunday, same everything – tide, time wind, bait, you name it, and nothing, nada, zip, naught, nil, zilch, nary a “bump.” So, what was so different? Were the fish there but not turned on to feeding? Were they somewhere else? Beats me, just more writhing frustration.
So, on Bogue Inlet Pier during midweek, we had the best run of the belated beach season, and nice catches from the surf were had as well. By the weekend and into this week, the ratio of throwbacks to keepers skyrocketed, traditionally a sure sign of “the end” of the surf trout run.
On the other hand, there are still catches of specks in our internal waters, especially in the creeks along the Neuse and New rivers, two major summer spawning areas.
One angler, Richard Gilligan, broke the bank last week, weighing in a 10.25-pound, she-trout measuring out at a whopping 33 inches. Holy cow Batman! So, which No Name Creek remains a mystery. By the way, she was released alive and well after the weigh-in.
On Oceanana Pier, there was a good run of specks at night, not uncommon since specks are heavy-night and low-light-condition, dawn-and-dusk feeders. Farther off the beach, there are both catches of grays and specks at the Cape Lookout Jetty that’s more normal in an abnormal environment.
So, what are some of my favorite baits? I mentioned nighttime fishing. Of course, live shrimp and mud minnows on a cork work great, and as far as artificials, nighttime is the perfect time for the all-black Night Stalker and deep purple Purple Demon MirrOlures. Daytime MirrOlures. I favor the red head white body (52M 11), the natural mullet like black (TT-18) or blue back and particularly the “808” unnatural color-combo of black/gold/orange (52MR 808), the MR indicating a rattle in the bait. Surprisingly, I have had success with the topwater Popa-Dog-808 in the surf.
Next are the soft plastic baits. Of course, Berkley Gulp! baits have replaced some of the traditional soft plastics, with the most popular of these flavored include the swimming mullet, jerk shad and shrimp.
Although I often use Gulp! baits, single or in tandem, some of the newer softies have proven to be big winners. I often use the straight 4-inch Trout Killer grubs in clear with sparkles (Christmas tree) or pearl white, Zoom Super Flukes, Betts Billy Bay Halo Shad and Shrimp, Storm and DOA softies. The Vudu Shrimp and terrific Z-Man very tough stretchy baits.
Recently, I’ve had excellent success catching red drum and trout with splittail mullet baits made by Tidal Surge Lures. White or white with chartreuse splittails are my favorites. I’m sure you have your favorites too. Finally, if you want some fun, don’t forget topwater! Next week, some suggestions as to where and some Bogus Tips!
---------------------
I’ve talked trout to death, so what else is going on?
Last week, the false albacore bite was still strong, very strong, but we may see that crash with some these strong cold fronts. They may move out farther, 10 to 20 miles, or congregate on the east side of the Lookout Shoals where the water is warmer.
Speaking of the shoals, guess what has shown up last week. Yes, the giant bluefin tuna bite is hot with tuna coring out from the 300s of pounds to the 600s of pounds.
Surf fishing has been slow. There are puffers, some sea mullet, especially at night, and black drum along with a smattering of specks.
Ditto on the piers.
---------------------
Speaking of the ocean fishing piers, here is the rundown of closures and availability:
Oceanana Pier still reports a few false albies, trout, spots and sea mullet. It will close Dec 31 to the general public but may remain open for fishing and fishing pass sales.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a spotty week and a lot of rough water with a trout blitz last Thursday, indeed the best of the season, along with some small blues some mullet. The pier is closed until March 12 to the general public but open to season pass/key holders.
Seaview Pier reports sea mullet and trout. Starting today, it is now open for fishing during daylight hours only.
Surf City Pier reports mullet at night. It closed for the season after business on Sunday.
Jolly Roger Pier reports sea mullet and trout. As usual, it will remain open year-round.
---------------------
Please note the new NCDMF FF-1-2021 proclamation on striped bass starting Jan. 1.
For striped bass harvested for recreational purposes from the Atlantic Ocean, it maintains the one fish daily creel limit, year-round open season and harvest slot limit of 28 inches to less than 35 inches total length and implements circle-hook requirements when using natural bait for the recreational fishery.
Please note the now requirement on use of circle hooks. That is for using natural bait. The requirement is to use a non-stainless steel, non-offset (inline) circle hook, regardless of tackle or lure configuration. Natural bait is defined as any living or dead organism (animal or plant) or parts thereof.
So, beware!
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.