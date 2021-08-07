MOREHEAD CITY — The memory of a husband and father who died in January was preserved last weekend with the first-ever Christopher Perri Memorial Billfish Tournament.
There’s no question the Morehead City native was looking down and smiling on Saturday, July 31 as his wife, Stephanie, made the first release of the tournament and his 6-year-old son, Wiggs, weighed two mahi-mahi to win the junior angler award.
Stephanie, fishing on Diamond Girl with Capt. Max Weaver, released a blue marlin a little over an hour into the second day of the captain’s-pick tournament, while Wiggs reeled in 3.71- and 2.91-pound catches.
“Catching a blue marlin in this area during this time of year is pretty rare, so that was a really cool moment,” Stephanie said. “Wiggs wanted to catch a mahi, and doggone if he didn’t. It was a lot of fun. It’s a day Chris would have loved.”
The all-release tournament drew 19 boats and raised a whopping $89,000 in its inaugural year.
“I think that’s pretty good,” board member Paul Pittman said, “considering it’s the first year and the weather conditions we had over the weekend. We’re going to meet again soon to start discussing next year’s tournament.”
Capt. Wade Fickling of The General wound up on top of the leaderboard, overtaking Stephanie and Diamond Girl with a sailfish release two minutes after the fishing day ended off a hookup that came inside the final minute.
There was joking chatter that The General could have just not reported the hookup, but Stephanie wasn’t hearing it.
“I told him absolutely you should report that fish,” she said. “No one hooks a fish with 30 seconds left on the clock. You have to go buy a lottery ticket later tonight, too.”
The General, which also released a blue marlin during the competition for a total of 550 points, donated its $5,500 winnings back to the fledgling tournament.
Wiggs wanted to do the same – if the junior angler award provided any compensation, that is.
“He asked me, ‘Do I get money for winning?’” Stephanie said. I told him you get a trophy. He said, ‘Oh OK, I’d like to keep the trophy, but I want to give any money that I win to help people with cancer because that’s what dad would like.’”
The only other division winner of the competition was Ali Kat, with Capt. Jason Temple winning $3,250 for a 6.74-pound dolphin.
There was also a kids tournament on Friday, featuring approximately 55 kids on the Morehead City docks near Big Rock Landing. The tournament provided the rods and reels, bait and lunch to the junior anglers. Bert Mahlum won with a 1.4-pound sea bass.
“They had a ball,” Pittman said. “It’s a joy watching those kids do something that was so close to Chris’s heart. A lot of the parents told us afterwards they were definitely coming back next year.”
The tournament sprang to life in the spring when friends of Perri – Alan Downey and Lewis Gale – worked quickly to create an event that would properly honor their friend.
“It was hard to believe a billfish tournament could be created out of thin air in just a few months,” Stephanie said, “but I think that speaks a lot to Chris’s character that so many people were willing to step up and make this happen.”
The tournament held a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Chris Perri Memorial Foundation and Cancer Research.
Remembering Perri
Those closest to him will tell you there was no one more selfless and faithful than Christopher Perri.
The West Carteret and East Carolina University alum grew up in Morehead City, was an avid angler and a die-hard Christian. He died in January after a seven-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He was the 12-year husband to Stephanie Perri, and father to his 6-year-old Wiggs and 4-year-old Ann Carlyle.
“We’re hanging in there,” Stephanie said. “We have a lot of hard days. Sometimes, it’s good days with hard moments. On the hard days, I just think about the fact that he wasn’t scared at all. He was sad to leave us, but he knew he was going home to Jesus.”
Perri was diagnosed in May 2020 and battled the disease and the side effects of the chemotherapy until the end of the year. He was able to go home for Christmas, but he died shortly after.
While tragic, his death also offered relief for a body that was tormented by symptoms that dramatically lowered Perri’s quality of life.
“The children handled the news with grace, tears and laughter,” Stephanie said. “They are resilient. I think Wiggs said it best – ‘We are going to miss daddy, but I’m happy he isn’t hurting anymore. I can’t wait to see him when I get to Heaven.’”
Perri left behind a reputation for selfless love of strangers and a belief in a God who had never let him down before. He chose to pursue a clinical trial treatment of his disease in hopes that, if it didn’t pan out for him, it may lead to information that could help others in the future.
“Chris always thought if one person was helped, then it was all worth it,” Stephanie said. “If one person is saved, it was worth it. If one person is helped by this clinical trial, then it’s all worth it. That was always his personality.”
Pittman, his uncle, was close to Perri before his death and also testified that his nephew was unafraid of the next stage.
“He was never scared and never asked ‘Why me?’” Pittman said. “He had more faith than just about anyone I’ve ever known, and he knew where he was going. He knew this was the Lord’s plan.”
Perri’s memory still runs strong in his family. Often, it comes in form of visits from the humble ladybug. The unassuming insect has been with Stephanie through the ordeal, always serving as a reminder of the love she shared with Perri.
Her relationship with the bright red and black-spotted bug began in November after a particularly rough night in Perri’s treatment. Weary and depleted, Stephanie booked a night’s respite at a hotel where, a few hours later, she got a call saying that Perri was going to be reintubated and she needed to get to the hospital quickly if she wanted to see him.
“I was exhausted and dazed,” she said. “I was there in 10 minutes. I arrived to find Chris agitated and needing help breathing. The physician briefed me again on the risks and asked for my permission. They reintubated him, and I remember feeling defeated.”
When Perri was stable again, Stephanie returned to her hotel room where she found a group of ladybugs, affectionately called a “loveliness,” on her ceiling.
“I didn't know what to make of it, and honestly, I was too tired to think much of it,” she said. “I remember watching them, mesmerized by their movement, as I finally fell asleep.”
She cracked the door before she left to give the ladybugs a chance to exit before she left for the hospital, but they didn’t.
“They stayed with me until the day I finally checked out,” Stephanie said.
Fast forward to January, when Perri was going to be moved from his home to hospice, Stephanie and the rest of his family knowing he only had days, or hours, left. With well-wishers waiting in the hallway outside the bedroom and cold, windy weather outside, Stephanie sought refuge in the bathroom, where she could escape for five minutes of quiet.
“I sat on the shower seat surrounded by sterile walls, hospital equipment and leftover bathing supplies,” she said. “It was what I'd come to know over the last seven months. I vividly remember looking up and, through my tears, I saw the brightest red ladybug I have ever seen. She was just crawling around Chris’ sink. She crawled on my hands for a while. I smiled and remembered the ladybugs from the (hotel).”
Then, days later on the night of Perri’s funeral, as the family was getting ready for bed, Ann Carlyle found a ladybug in her room.
“It was January, what was a ladybug doing in Raleigh in January?” Stephanie said. “That sweet ladybug still shows up from time to time in Ann Carlyle's room, and we usually find it just before bedtime, often on days when we really need to see a reminder of their sweet daddy.”
It has been months since Perri’s death, but the ladybug sightings have only continued.
“We see ladybugs all the time,” Stephanie said. “We see them in places you wouldn’t imagine, like in a shell on our first walk at the beach this summer or at the Big Rock weigh-in.”
Stephanie was never a big believer in signs, but she certainly isn’t abandoning the hope and love she gets from her ladybug sightings anytime soon.
“I wasn’t a person who believed in signs very much,” she said, “but whether those are really signs or not, I’m going to continue to believe they are. My kids are so little, it’s something tangible they can hold on to. Ann Carlyle will have a ladybug land on her and hold it up and say, ‘Look, daddy came to visit me today.’”
She added, “They're such a sweet reminder of Chris. Much like him, they are quiet and unassuming, complex and beautiful. They tell us so much without saying anything. The three of us always know that daddy's nearby and is whole and healed in Heaven, and for that we are so very grateful.”
