MOREHEAD CITY — The postseason honors continued this week for Jaxon Ellingsworth.
The West Carteret senior was named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team.
The talented center received a selection to the second team after leading his team to the east regional final for the second straight season.
A year after averaging 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, Ellingsworth put up 21.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
He was named to the NBCA All-District 2 First Team for the second year in a row.
West set a school record for wins with a 26-5 record and captured the Coastal Conference championship with a 9-1 mark. The Patriots went 11-3 overall and 8-2 in league play last season in a schedule that was limited by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ellingsworth is the first county player to earn NCBCA All-State recognition since 2015. East Carteret’s Jacque Brown was also named to the second team that season for the second year in a row.
Ellingsworth was one of four players from east of Interstate 95 selected to the 15-man, three-team honor, joining Farmville Central’s Jah Short, Goldsboro’s Takorrie Faison and First Flight’s Isaac Dobie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.