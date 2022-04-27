OCEAN — It’s a slim lead, but the Croatan girls soccer team still holds on in the 3A Coastal Conference after beating Dixon 3-1 at home on Tuesday.
The Cougars (5-4-2 overall) scored the first three goals against the Bulldogs (7-6-3) to move to 4-0-1 in the conference. They hold a one-game advantage over second-place Swansboro. The Pirates are 3-1-1 after tying West Carteret 0-0 on Tuesday. Croatan also tied West 2-2 on April 12.
The win was Croatan’s first since April 7 when it beat Richlands 3-2. With just a week left in the regular season, head coach Paul Slater is happy with his team’s headway.
“I think we’re progressing. The team is building,” he said. “We’re working on some things in training, and the improvement is showing. That’s what you want this time of year.”
Cora Taylor gave her team a quick 1-0 lead against the Bulldogs with her sixth goal of the season in the sixth minute. She also dished the assist for Gentry Straub’s goal in the 30th minute. Straub paid it forward with the assist for a Kaygan Forsythe goal six minutes into the second half.
“It was a good game, probably the best one we’ve played all year,” Slater said. “We did a great job neutralizing what they wanted to do moving forward.”
Dixon finally slotted a goal in the 72nd minute off the foot of Brianna Fell. The Bulldogs had the wind advantage in the second half, a solid edge with gusts up to 25 mph.
“In the second half, they had a better push with the win at their back,” Slater noted. “Before the game, I talked to the starters about playing with the wind in your face, which can be a challenge.”
Croatan keeper Caroline McAloon had a relatively quiet night with just four shots against from the Bulldogs. She made three stops for an 80 percent save rate. The Cougars took 10 total shots and placed six on frame, with Dixon goalie Mackenzie Capps making three saves.
The Cougars will be on the road Friday for a matchup with White Oak. It is the last Coastal opponent they haven’t played. The Vikings are 4-10 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Here are results of the match:
Dixon................ 0 1 - 1
Croatan............. 2 1 - 3
Scoring Summary
C – Taylor, 6th minute.
C – Straub (Taylor assist), 30th minute.
C – Forsythe (Straub assist), 46th minute.
D – Fell, 72nd minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.