HAVELOCK — The West Carteret boys basketball team held off a fourth-quarter comeback from Havelock in a 75-68 affair on Saturday to move to 4-2 on the season.
The Patriots held a 12-point lead going into a wild final frame that saw the Rams outscore the visitors 31-26. West held a 47-46 edge in a high-scoring second half after taking a 28-22 lead into halftime.
Four Patriots scored in double figures with Gavin Gillikin going for 20 points, Jaxon Ellingsworth and Rob Cummings producing 17 apiece, and Shane Graves going for 11.
Ellingsworth had a double-double with 11 rebounds. Gillikin had five rebounds and five assists, while Cummings pulled down four rebounds and dished out five assists.
West will next visit White Oak (1-3) on Friday.
