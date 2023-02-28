OCEAN — It shouldn’t surprise anyone who has watched a Croatan football game that senior Matt Finizio will continue his football career in college next season.
The hulking lineman is 6 feet, 6 inches and weighs in at 270 pounds, but it’s much more than his size that earned him an offer from Division II Catawba College.
“He’s right there at the top of linemen I’ve coached,” Croatan head football coach Andrew Gurley said. “I’ve had some great groups with a few talented guys, and he’s one of the very best. His combination of footwork, size, strength and work ethic is really up there. I’m super proud of him. I think he’s going to be a great fit there.”
Finizio was the anchor for the Croatan offensive line this season. The senior opened up running lanes for an offense that rushed for 2,682 yard and averaged 5.3 yards per carry over a county-high 507 carries.
His role on the team has been a big one since he arrived at the school.
“He was already a big guy as a freshman, and he earned a starting spot on varsity right away,” Gurley said. “He had everything you look for – good feet, good hands and good size. We threw him into the fire, and he really answered the call. He was such a key piece for us.”
Finizio helped the Cougars finish 6-6 overall and 5-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference as a freshman. The team finished 4-8 overall and 3-4 in league play the following year.
During the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season in 2021, Croatan finished 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the conference while reaching the second round of the state playoffs for just the second time as a program. The Cougars finished last season 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
When the time came for recruitment, Finizio didn’t get as many looks as Gurley expected or the lineman’s play warranted. He waited unfazed for the right opportunity to appear.
That happened when Gurley got a call from the brand-new coaching staff at Catawba inquiring about the lineman. The next thing Finizio knew, he was en route to the Salisbury college for an official visit.
“I had toured a few Division III colleges, and then Gurley said he got a call from Catawba,” Finizio said. “I went up for a visit, and I meshed well with the coaches and players, felt like it would be a good home for me.”
The school hired Tyler Haines as its 22nd head football coach in December. The program is looking to bounce back from a 1-10 finish last season.
With a new staff and a new system in place, Finizio isn’t sure what to expect, but for now, his main concern is bulking up for the next level of competition.
“I think the program will be more competitive than it has in recent years,” Finizio said. “Right now, I’m focused on putting on some more weight, around 25 or 30 pounds.”
Regardless of the system Catawba has in place when Finizio arrives in Salisbury, Gurley is confident the lineman will excel. The Cougars operate a power-run offense while many colleges have moved to the spread or other pass-heavy offenses, but Gurley has seen firsthand Finizio’s ability to block well in both scenarios.
“A lot of people don’t get to see this because of the offense we run, but he’s an exceptional pass blocker too,” he said. “I can count on one hand over the last three years how many times someone got past him in pass coverage in practice. Once he gets his hands on you, it’s over.”
Gurley also noted the senior’s exceptional work ethic, something that will help Finizio in his transition from prep to college ball.
“He is such a hard worker,” Gurley said. “After practice, when everyone else is done running their 11’s, they’ll go into the locker room, but Matt is still out there and running more.”
When Finizio arrives on campus, his plan is to major in either accounting or finance. He held a 4.26 GPA at Croatan.
He is grateful for the chance to keep playing football, and while less than enthused to leave behind teammates with whom he built a bond over the last four years, excited to start the next chapter of his football journey.
“Playing football is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” he said. “It’s never fun to leave behind a core group of guys, but I’m looking forward to meeting new people and playing on a different team. It’s going to be a new level of competition and expertise. I think it’ll push me to be a better person.”
