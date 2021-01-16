BEAUFORT — The Mariners looked like a basketball team that had just returned from a two-week quarantine late in the first quarter versus Dixon.
And then suddenly they found their sea legs.
East Carteret turned a 21-16 advantage after eight minutes of play into an 88-42 rout in their season opener.
“Once we were able to get the rust off and get the jitters out, get into a flow, move without the ball, that helped us out,” East coach Daniel Griffee said.
The team played a scrimmage versus Pamlico on Dec. 31, then the next day, a Pamlico player began to experience symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus one day later.
East missed its first three games due to the 14-day quarantine after the exposure, as well as practice, leading to some uneven play in the first quarter.
“I kind of expected that,” Griffee said. “We haven’t been on the floor in two weeks.”
Dixon (1-2), which was missing leading scorer Logan Hubbard, who averages 25 points per game, went on a 9-3 run to take a 16-13 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter. Max Bailey scored six of his team-high 15 points in the first quarter, and Anthony Bajcar hit two three-pointers to put up six of his 10 points.
The Bulldogs didn’t score again until the 3:07 mark of the second quarter. By that time, the Mariners had scored 12 points in a row, making it a 25-16 game.
Following a Devyn Taylor three-pointer to close the gap to six, East ripped off 13 consecutive points to take a commanding 38-19 lead with 1:17 remaining before halftime.
“That was a good one,” Griffee said, “especially coming in, not knowing what to expect. We were pretty much playing on the fly. We even threw some defenses in there we hadn’t worked on. But we played as a team. It was fun.”
Griffee said the highlight of the night was watching his team develop an unselfish attitude. Four Mariners hit double figures and 11 players scored.
“The impressive thing is how much they share, how much they want each other to do well,” he said. “And me not having to drill that in their head makes my job more fun.”
Reigning News-Times Player of the Year Bennie Brooks scored eight of his game-high 19 points in the second quarter, and Jacob Nelson added six of his 15 points to give East a 42-23 advantage heading into the break.
Brooks hit three three-pointers in the first half, followed by Charles Matheka and Josef Lawrence with two apiece and Henry Tillet with one to give the squad eight treys in the first 16 minutes.
“We got the three-ball going for us, we mixed up some defenses,” Griffee said. “It was just good to see them get out there and enjoy the sport.”
The Mariners got a glimpse of their future in the second half as freshman Shamel Baker scored 10 of his 12 points.
“He’s going to be good,” Griffee said. “He’s a gamer. He knows the game. I tell him one thing, and he automatically does it. He sees it. His love for the game is clear. He has a lot of potential.”
Fellow freshman Matheka also scored 12 points.
East was remarkably consistent in its scoring throughout the contest, scoring 21, 21, 19 and 21 in the four quarters.
The Mariners will host Southwest Onslow (0-3) on Tuesday and Pender (2-0) on Wednesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Dixon............................. 16 7 13 8-44
East Carteret................. 21 21 19 21-82
DIXON (44) – Bailey 15, Bajacar 10, Beato 5, Bayotas 4, Kundrat 4, Taylor 3, James 2, Young 1.
EAST CARTERET (82) – Brooks 19, Nelson 15, Baker 12, Matheka 12, Lawrence 6, Tillett 5, Jernigan 4, Bernauer 3, Benders 2, Rose 2, Williford 2.
