KERNERSVILLE — Croatan captured a pair of top-five team finishes Friday at the 2A state cross country meet.
The Cougar boys took third, while the girls placed fifth.
“We wanted the boys to finish higher, but the girls probably finished higher than we expected,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “We’re still pleased with the boys. They ran hard. They just didn’t have their best race.”
After finishing third last season with a squad full of underclassmen, the Croatan boys had state title hopes this season with a runner-up finish representing a worst-case scenario.
North Lincoln grabbed its fourth straight state crown and sixth overall with a dominating performance that saw four of its runners place in the top 10 to produce 40 points.
Atkins, which finished fifth last season, 75 points behind third-place Croatan, jumped up to the runner-up spot with 79 points, thanks to three runners in the top 10.
The Cougars were 10 points back with 89.
“We were pleased,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “We hoped the boys would do better than third place, but Atkins, I don’t know where they came from. We were expecting North Lincoln and First Flight, but Atkins came out of nowhere. We weren’t tracking them.”
First Flight, the 2A east regional runner-up to Croatan, took fourth with 100 points.
Atkins senior Walter Sellers sped through the course in 15 minutes, 40.86 seconds, narrowly missing the 2A state meet course record for the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex course. The mark is still held by the 2019 performance of Jason Thomson from North Lincoln. He posted a 15:40.66 on the same trail.
North Lincoln teammates filled the next two spots in the 100-runner race with Miles Phillips timing in at 15:51 and Jacob Scott toeing the line in 15:54.
“North Lincoln probably had their best race of the year,” Quispe said. “All of their guys did extremely well. They just had a better day than we did. It’s OK. We give them credit and respect. They have a great program.”
Croatan’s Elliott Kleckner placed fourth in 16:00 after taking third as a sophomore in 16:02.
“Elliott wasn’t happy with his time,” Quispe said. “He had run faster, so he was a little disappointed. It’s just one of those things. Sometimes you don’t have your best day on that day.”
Croatan junior Colten Rodriguez missed a top-10 finish by less than a second, placing 11th in 16:36. Sophomore James Wallace finished 17th in 16:56, followed by junior Cooper Kleckner in 28th in 17:30. Senior Thomas McCabe placed 40th in 18:00, followed by freshman Matthew Quispe, 43rd in 18:06, and sophomore Caleb Jordan, 49th in 18:17.
“The boys felt they would run better than what they did, but that state course is not easy,” Bulfer said. “Not running on any hills besides Fort Macon, it’s a rude awakening sometimes.”
In a typical year, Croatan would run the state meet course in a preview invitational two weeks before the state championship, but the coronavirus amended schedule limited clubs to mostly conference meets this season.
The Cougars would’ve been set up to perhaps be the 2A favorite next season after losing just one runner to graduation, while North Lincoln loses six of its top seven and Atkins its top two. Croatan, however, is moving up to 3A next season due to realignment, but Bulfer hopes that isn’t a deal breaker.
“It’s not too far fetched to think we have a shot,” he said. “The powerhouses in 3A are going 4A, so anything can happen.”
The top seven finishers in this past weekend’s 3A state meet – Chapel Hill, Weddington, Mount Tabor, Cuthbertson, T.C. Roberson, Northern Guilford, Watauga – are moving up to 4A next season.
North Lincoln and Atkins will join Croatan in 3A.
North Lincoln also captured the girls meet to win its first state title. The Knights put five runners in the top 15 to accumulate 42 points.
North Lincoln’s Angie Allen destroyed her own 2A state meet record for the course at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, posting a 18:05. Her time shattered the previous mark set a year ago when she finished in 18:42. Allen bested the field by more than a full minute with Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins crossing in second with a time of 19:23.
Croatan junior Navaya Zales, who transferred to the school just before the spring semester, added a third-place finish in 19:30 to her regional and conference championships.
“Navaya had an awesome race,” Quispe said. “She was in second until the last 1,000 meters when she got out-sprinted. She has another year, so we hope she can win a state title.”
Lake Norman Charter placed second in the team standings with 62 points, thanks to four runners in the top 15, followed by Carrboro with 84 and First Flight 99. Croatan was fifth with 144, followed by Brevard 151.
Other finishers for Croatan in the 94-runner race included junior Avah Beikirch, 28th, 21:42; senior Emma Morton, 49th, 23:16; junior Claire Nickson, 52nd, 23:33; sophomore Audry Kirkwood, 59th, 23:53; freshman Lillian Beck, 65th, 24:12; and freshman Emilie Hayes, 76th, 25:13.
“These girls exceeded expectations,” Quispe said. “We were really happy with them. We lose Emma, but we have everyone else coming back. We’ve got some freshman talent and some talent coming up from eighth grade, so they should have another great year.”
