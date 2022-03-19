SWANSBORO — East Carteret girls soccer coach Antonio Diaz knows his team has talent this season.
He has seven seniors, a gifted junior transfer and a talented sophomore class at his disposal. On Thursday, the head coach knew his squad was capable of playing better in a 2-0 loss at Swansboro.
“We have too much talent on this squad not to execute,” Diaz said. “This is a very talented team, but I saw too much watching tonight. Most of these girls play soccer year-round, and they know you can’t play like that against a team like Swansboro.”
The Pirates (5-2-1) scored both of their goals in the first half, the first in the eighth minute from Peyton Getsy and the second in the 38th minute off the foot of Lola Campbell. East dropped to 0-3-1 with the loss.
“We gave up too many plays in the first half,” Diaz said. “We can play with way more drive than we did in the first half. I think we showed that in the second half. We just can’t wait until we’re in a deficit to do that.”
The second half went East’s way for the most part, even with a stubborn conservative back line for Swansboro. The Mariners were on the attack for most of the 40 minutes, getting a handful of decent shots from forwards Kenliana Dixon and Tiana Staryeu.
Diaz said he didn’t make any specific changes at halftime, but rather he saw a switch in energy and effort on the field.
“It was a mental shift more than anything schematically,” he said. “These girls know how to make those little adjustments. It was more about a desire to get to the ball quickly, to be proactive and attack.”
Swansboro is the first of four straight 3A nonconference opponents for the Mariners. They also played two 3A teams earlier in the month, tying Richlands (2-4-1) 1-1 on March 5 and losing 4-1 to Currituck County (3-2) on March 11.
Diaz knows the 3A-heavy schedule will help prepare his team for the postseason, but the opponents scheduled have been more out of necessity than preference.
“We’re just playing 3A nonconference opponents this season,” he said, “with the exception of Southwest Onslow which is a big 2A team. I have spent hours reaching out to other 1A and 2A teams in the area to go and play them, but I have had no luck. The good news is, we’ll be better prepared for the playoffs because we will have been tested.”
The bigger-school opponents are also a help considering East is part of a small 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with only two other teams fielding a program. The Mariners will only play those teams – Southside and Lejeune – twice apiece.
“A conference championship is certainly the goal,” Diaz said. “There are no guarantees, but I do believe we are favored there.”
On the field, Diaz has the personnel to win that conference and make a run in the 2A state playoffs. In the fall, the boys team only went 2-2 in the conference but reached the second round of the playoffs.
The girls team has seven seniors this season, including defenders Charlotte Bickley, Meredith Brooks and Kendalyn Dixon, midfielders Samantha Mason and Adrianna Seder, forward Caroline Harrison and starting keeper Samantha Lewis.
“It is wonderful to have so many seniors on the team. They’re a talented group,” Diaz said. “Our sophomore class is also very impressive. Then we got a transfer from West Carteret, Sydney Roberson. She is an excellent player, and we are very lucky to have her.”
The squad graduated last season’s leading scorer in Breslyn Studebaker (22 goals, 6 assists), but it brought back sophomores Dixon and Staryeu who combined for 20 goals and 10 assists last season. Emerson Tarr, Harrison and Mason scored three goals apiece last season. Lewis tallied 66 saves in the net as the starter last spring.
Next up for East is a trip to White Oak (3-4) on Tuesday. It will be home on Thursday against West Carteret (2-1-2).
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret............... 0 0 - 0
Swansboro.................. 2 0 - 2
Scoring Summary
S – Getsy, 8th minute.
S – Campbell, 38th minute.
